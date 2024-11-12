



CNN London —

Keir Starmer on Monday became the first British prime minister to attend armistice ceremonies in France since World War II, as the two countries appear to be building closer ties ahead of President Donald Trump's election.

According to 10 Downing Street, Starmer joined French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris alongside French and British veterans to honor those who died in World War I and those who served in subsequent wars.

The last British leader to attend a ceremony in the French capital was former Prime Minister Winston Churchill in 1944 at the invitation of General Charles de Gaulle.

The British prime minister appears to be strengthening cooperation with France and has previously pledged to build closer ties with Europe and reset relations with the EU in the aftermath of Brexit.

Ahead of Monday's ceremony, Starmer met Macron for a bilateral meeting to discuss topics including Russia's war in Ukraine, European security and the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

The French government said in a statement that the two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to close cooperation and emphasized their determination to firmly support Ukraine for as long as necessary to defeat Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine.

Trump has proposed cutting off support for Kiev's war effort and claimed on the campaign trail that he could resolve the war within a day.

Ahead of his inauguration in January, European allies are bracing for a decline in U.S. funding for Ukraine. Last week, President Macron said, “Europe must take control of its own destiny at a pivotal time for the continent,” and added, “We cannot forever entrust our security to the Americans.”

British media reported that Starmer and Macron were also expected to discuss trade and the impact of Trump's election, with the Guardian newspaper calling it an important show of European solidarity just days after Donald Trump's re-election.

When he was a candidate, President Trump also pledged to impose a 10% tariff on imported goods. This has raised concerns within the UK, given that the US is its largest trading partner, accounting for more than 17% of the UK's total trade.

The enduring friendship between England and France

On Monday, the British prime minister joined Macron in laying wreaths at various monuments across Paris, including a statue of Winston Churchill and the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, a French symbol commemorating those who died during World War I. The national anthem was played while the leaders paid their respects.

“I am honored to stand with President Macron in Paris to honor the veterans of World War I who made the ultimate sacrifice for the freedoms we enjoy today,” Starmer said.

He added that events like these are critical to ensuring the memories of millions of young soldiers, sailors and aviators continue on to future generations.

The prime minister's office said Starmus' attendance, at Macron's personal invitation, symbolized the close and enduring friendship between Britain and France.

He was also expected to meet his French counterpart Michel Barnier for the first time since Barnier became French prime minister last September.

Monday's visit comes as Starmer announced more than $10 million (nearly $13 million) to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Allied victory in Europe and the end of World War II in the Far East in 1945.

Starmers' office announced that events to mark the anniversary will be held across the UK next year on May 8 and August 15 respectively.

This government will continue its determination to strengthen community spirit and solidarity and remember those who died in action by taking the opportunity to reflect together with the people on VE (Victory in Europe) and VJ (Victory) Day next year. , Starmer said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2024/11/10/europe/keir-starmer-armistice-day-paris-intl/index.html

