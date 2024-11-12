US envoy vows climate fight will continue under Trump





The United States will continue to fight climate change and reduce its greenhouse gas emissions despite the election of Donald Trump, the American special envoy declared at the COP29 conference on its opening day.

Biden administration appointee John Podesta called the new president a climate denier and said he would dismantle environmental protections.

But in a sign of early progress, country representatives reached agreement on a long-standing sticking point in international climate negotiations.

This decision could allow the richest countries to offset part of their pollution caused by global warming by investing in clean energy projects or in the forests of developing countries.

Trump's election last week was a worrying development for action on climate change, at least in the short term according to experts.

He pledged to dismantle our environmental safeguards and once again withdraw the United States from the Paris Agreement,” Podesta said.

That’s what he said and we have to believe him.”

The 2015 Paris Agreement saw countries agree to try to keep global temperature rises below 1.5°C.

Leaders from nearly 100 countries will speak at the meeting in the coming days.

COP29 had been presented as an opportunity to resolve the crucial issue of getting money to poorer countries to help them cope with and prepare for the impacts of climate change.

But expectations for what the summit can achieve have been lowered by Trump's victory which leaves the Biden administration's negotiators from one of the world's largest carbon emitters a lame duck in this process and unable to truly promise much.

However, the elections do not mark the end of the struggle, Podesta told reporters.

He believes that thanks to the policies put in place by President Biden and with the support of states and cities, U.S. emissions will continue their downward trajectory, albeit at a slower pace.

The fight goes beyond an election, a political cycle and a country. This fight is even greater because we are living in a year marked by the climate crisis in every country in the world. »

As evidence that countries will continue to make progress on the issue, in the absence of leadership from the United States, delegates signed the final, most controversial part of the Paris climate agreement late on the first night of COP29.

This means that a “global carbon market” can now be established, allowing richer countries to finance projects in developing countries that reduce their emissions and use these sums to meet their climate obligations. Carbon dioxide is the main greenhouse gas emitted by human activities.

This proposition is very attractive for the richest countries in Europe, because it is much cheaper to finance a wind farm somewhere in Africa, for example, than to subsidize heat pumps at home.

Agreeing on this point had proven to be very delicate. Concerns have been raised about fraud and whether carbon removals are real and permanent.

Even though the bill passed, some of those concerns remain, but supporters say it could spark a wave of activity in the market, worth up to $250 billion a year, from the wealthy to the poor.

To remind the negotiators of the urgency of the situation, a new scientific gloom reigned. The UN's World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said in a report released at the start of the conference that 2024 is on track to become the world's hottest year on record.

Its latest report on the state of the climate also reveals that our oceans are warming rapidly and the melting of glaciers is accelerating.

We are on the path to ruin, said COP29 President Mukhtar Babyaev in his opening speech.

He then listed examples of current climate impacts around the world, saying these were not future problems because rising temperatures were currently causing enormous damage around the world.

Getty Images

Experts say recent deadly floods in Valencia, Spain, were likely made worse by climate change.

The delegates' mood was not helped by the scale of the main task facing negotiators here.

Amid energy and economic crises, developed countries should find billions more in climate finance for developing countries.

The richest countries are willing to increase their contributions, provided that large emerging economies like China and the Gulf states also participate.

UN climate change chief Simon Stiell says two-thirds of the planet cannot afford to cut emissions fast enough to maintain the 1.5C temperature threshold.

If they don't get the money to reduce their carbon emissions, everyone will suffer, he said.

Let’s abandon any notion that climate finance is charity. An ambitious new climate finance target is entirely in the interest of every nation, including the largest and richest, he told delegates.

One question that is on the minds and pockets of those attending this gathering is the price of food and drinks at the conference center.

Our colleague Aygul Mehman, a journalist with the BBC's Azerbaijani service, was charged 41 AZN (the Azerbaijani currency) for her modest lunch of soup, bean salad and a dry roll. It's about 18 ($24).

“It’s like they’re taking money out of our pockets,” one delegate told BBC climate editor Justin Rowlatt as he queued for food.

This is a serious problem. Delegates from poorer countries often complain about the cost of these large conferences, when flights and hotels are added and the total can reach several thousand pounds.

