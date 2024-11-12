US migrant rights advocates sound alarm over Trump appointments | Donald Trump News





As US President-elect Donald Trump prepares to fill key positions in his new government, experts and rights groups in the United States have said his choices so far are in line with a tough approach to immigration.

Trump announced on Monday that Tom Homan, former director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), would be his border czar, while it was also reported that his longtime adviser, Stephen Miller, would act as chief deputy cabinet for politics.

Homan and Miller were the architects of some of Trump's most controversial immigration policies during his first term, including the separation of migrant and asylum-seeking families seeking protection at the U.S. border. Mexico and the so-called Muslim ban.

With the Republican expected to take office in January with a promise to carry out the largest deportation operation in American history, supporters say the new appointments indicate Trump intends to try to follow through to his electoral campaign promise.

They've learned some things since they were last in office, immigration lawyer Greg Siskind said of Miller and Homan.

Well, let's see if they take a slower, more methodical approach to trying to find ways around the obstacles they encountered last time, or a bull-in-the-china-store approach where they walk in and just start to break things, he told Al Jazeera. .

Long-time advisors

The fight against immigration, an issue that consistently appeared among Americans' top concerns ahead of the Nov. 5 presidential vote, was a central part of Trump's successful re-election campaign.

The former president and his Republican allies have spent months attacking Democratic candidate Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden over their handling of the issue, promising to close the U.S.-Mexico border and expel millions of people.

In a statement announcing Homans' nomination Sunday, Trump said no one is better at maintaining order and controlling our borders. He added that as border czar, Homan would be responsible for all expulsions of illegal aliens back to their home countries.

Homan, who served as ICE director during Trump's first term, which ran from 2017 to 2021, has been a vocal supporter of the campaign to remove undocumented immigrants from the country.

I turned off my phone Friday night because I couldn't handle the phone calls, texts and emails from thousands of ICE and Border Patrol agents, excited by the rumor that I was coming back, a- he said Monday in an interview with FOX News.

And more importantly, thousands of retired agents, retired military, want to come and volunteer to help this president secure the border and lead the deportation operation.

Homan previously served as director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement [File: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters]

Miller, one of Trump's longtime advisers who frequently uses inflammatory and anti-migrant rhetoric, is also a vocal advocate of mass deportations.

In a podcast interview last year, he said National Guard units in various states could be tasked with helping with the deportation campaign.

He also told The New York Times in November 2023 that the administration could establish camps to hold people while they await deportation.

Arash Azizzada, an immigrant rights activist and founding co-director of the group Afghans For A Better Tomorrow, said the nominations of Homan and Miller show that Trump is determined to keep his most cruel and racist policy promises.

We will fight back to protect our vulnerable new arrivals, he told Al Jazeera in a text message.

This is also why we have urged blue cities and states to refuse to cooperate with federal immigration authorities, because they should serve as a bulwark against the deportation machine that Trump threatens, Azizzada added, referring to areas under Democratic leadership.

During his FOX News interview, Homan said additional staff could be deployed if states and municipalities refuse to cooperate with the new Trump administration on its deportation plans.

We will do the work without you or with you, he said.

Potential challenges

While Trump has said immigration enforcement will only affect people who are in the U.S. without documentation, activists have sounded the alarm over past statements appearing to support policies even more radical.

During his campaign, Trump said that Haitians legally residing in the country under a federal law that grants them temporary protected status were actually illegal immigrants in my eyes. He said he would have them deported.

Trump also announced he would sign an executive order restricting the right to citizenship, a right established in the U.S. Constitution that grants citizenship to anyone born in the country, regardless of the legal status of their parents.

However, Siskind, the immigration lawyer, said such efforts would certainly face strong legal challenges in court.

The same is probably true, he added, of other drastic measures, such as proclaiming that people attempting to enter the United States through the border with Mexico constitute an invasion, invoking emergency measures and expel them quickly using an 18th century law.

Their ambitions could come to fruition, he said.

Keep fighting

Yet immigration advocates across the United States are preparing to face a widespread crackdown on the rights of migrants, asylum seekers and refugees under the new Trump administration.

With elections for the United States House of Representatives still underway, there is a strong possibility that Republicans could take control of both houses of Congress after the party already has a majority in the Senate.

This would give the Republican president-elect a strong position to advance his political plans.

But while many organizations expect an attack once Trump returns to the White House, others have pointed out that the task of defending immigrants' rights has often been a lonely one under both Democratic and Republican administrations.

While many believe we are living in the darkest moment in our country's political history, let us remember that we have been living in this moment for some time now. Immigrants are still the canary in the mine, said Al Otro Lado, a group that works with migrants on the U.S.-Mexico border.

Under the current [Biden] administration, we've seen them fight to keep the border closed under the Trump-era policy, Title 42. We've seen them refuse to process refugees at U.S. ports of entry, in violation of federal law and international, the organization said in a statement.

It doesn't matter who is in power at this point. The mission of Al Otro Lados remains unchanged. We will continue to speak out, speak out against injustice, and fight like we did in Trump's first round.

