UK weather: Temperatures set to drop after dreary start to November | uk news





With the UK starting to get chillier this week, it's time to dig out your winter fur coats, according to the Met Office.

After a dismal start to November with fog, drizzle and low clouds, skies will be clearer and temperatures will be cooler this weekend.

Frost is forecast to hit north Wales, north and north-west England and Scotland on Tuesday night, with daily highs expected to range between 8C in Scotland and 11C in the south over the next few days.

Check the weather forecast for your area.

Northerly winds could bring additional winds from Saturday and snowfall in areas such as the Scottish Highlands.

“It's getting colder both overnight and during the day,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Zoe Hutin.

“Thanks to the clearer skies. I’m sure we’ll all be grateful for a bit of sunshine today. There’s also a northerly wind pushing some cold air across the British Isles.

“There is a chance of some snow starting this weekend, but we won’t see any at all this time of year.”

She said the chances of snow in London were “not completely out of the question” but “very, very low”.

“It’s pretty confident to say there won’t be any snow in southern England,” Mr Hutin said.

Many weather stations in eastern England and Wales saw no sunlight at all for the first eight days of this month.

Forecasters called the bleak weather 'anticyclonic depression.'

The Met Office said the phenomenon meant the UK experienced an average of just three hours of sunlight in the seven days to Thursday last week.

