



Keir Starmer is expected to announce stringent new climate targets for the UK on Tuesday, the Guardian has learned. The targets are consistent with advice given to the government by UK scientists and independent advisers.

Britain has pledged to cut emissions by 81% compared to 1990 levels by 2035, a target in line with recommendations from the Climate Change Committee, three people familiar with the matter said.

The target will be one of the first national plans on carbon reductions, known as Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs in UN jargon), to be unveiled this week at Cop29, the important UN climate summit being held in Azerbaijan, and is expected to be one of the It works. It was the most ambitious government participating in the talks.

The goal will be achieved through decarbonization of the power sector, large-scale expansion of offshore wind, carbon capture and storage, and investments in nuclear energy.

The UK is one of the first countries to publish its NDC by February next year. Activists have found the NDCs submitted so far to be disappointing. The NDC submitted by the United Arab Emirates, the previous police host country, was described as greenwashing by 350.org. Submissions from Brazil, the next host country, were also criticized for being insufficient, with the Climate Observatory noting they were misaligned.

Rosie Downes, head of the Friends of the Earth campaign, said: With warning signs flashing red, the planet being battered by increasingly severe floods, storms and heatwaves and the election of climate denier President Trump, the UK's climate leadership needs to be called upon. The need for it has grown. It has never been more urgent. Starmers 2035 carbon reduction pledge is a step in the right direction, but it should be seen as a floor to ambition rather than a ceiling. Deeper and faster cuts are needed if we are to avoid the climate collision course we are on.

To be credible, these goals must also be backed by a clear plan to ensure they are achieved. The UK’s existing 2030 commitments are now off track.

On Monday, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said 2024 would be the hottest year on record under the EU space program.

Few large countries have yet put in place NDCs. The Cop29 summit opened on Monday, but will pick up pace on Tuesday when dozens of heads of state and government arrive from around the world.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will attend. Joe Biden of the United States, Xi Jinping of China, Olaf Scholz of Germany, and Emmanuel Macron of France will not participate in the meeting due to the domestic political crisis.

On Monday, delegates heard stark warnings from UN climate chief Simon Stiell and Mukhtar Babayev, police chairman and Azerbaijani environment minister, urging countries to make strong commitments on climate before it is too late.

The summit, expected to be attended by nearly 200 countries, will focus on climate finance methods to ensure poor countries have access to the finance they need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and adapt to the impacts of climate extremes.

It is expected that about $1 trillion ($780 billion) will be needed annually by 2035, but developed countries have agreed to set aside only $100 billion a year in public funds.

The host country claimed an early victory in the talks by signing a deal to provide carbon offsets for the planet and a source of cash for poor countries.

Diplomats gave the green light to rules governing carbon emissions trading, breaking a years-long deadlock and clearing the way for wealthy countries to pay for costly climate action abroad while delaying costly emissions cuts at home. Yes. But critics warned that the regulations were rushed through and did not follow proper procedures.

Carbon offsets, or carbon credits, are granted to countries with large forests that absorb carbon dioxide from the atmosphere or to projects that reduce greenhouse gas emissions, such as wind or solar farms. Selling them should be a source of cash for developing countries, but years of debate over exactly how such a system would work have prevented the trading system from gaining widespread adoption.

The launch of a potential trading system was enshrined in Article 6 of the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement, but countries have struggled to implement the idea due to differences of opinion on technical issues, including how to avoid double counting and ideological issues. This is because some countries are wary of using carbon offsets.

Azerbaijan hopes progress on Article 6 will pave the way for more substantive talks in the remaining two weeks scheduled on the goal of providing $1 trillion a year in climate finance to poor countries by 2035.

However, many civil society groups remain concerned about Article 6. Erika Lennon, a lawyer at the Center for International Environmental Law, said: Projects that violate the rights of citizens. Without strong rules to prevent all abuses, the integrity of the Paris Agreement could be completely undermined.

