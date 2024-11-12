Australian billionaire Anthony Pratt, with whom Trump allegedly shared nuclear secrets, settles permanently in the United States





Australian billionaire Anthony Pratt, who allegedly received US nuclear secrets from Donald Trump and shared them with dozens of people, is packing his bags to move to the United States after Trump's successful re-election bid.

Honored to receive my green card for permanent residency in the United States last month, Pratt said in a LinkedIn post on Sunday.

The cardboard king and chairman of private paper and packaging mills Visy and Pratt Industries said he has invested in 70 U.S. factories providing 12,000 jobs over the past 30 years. The Pratts family is also made up entirely of American citizens. He will make frequent trips to his home country, where he remains head of Visy Australia.

Pratt's decision coincides with Donald Trump's return to the White House, which has snowballed billionaires' wealth in a post-election stock market surge. Pratt, who is worth $12.3 billion according to the Bloomberg Billionaire Index, is no exception, becoming $311 million richer the day after Trump's victory.

But Pratt and Trump's relationship goes far beyond just wealth. Trump allegedly leaked potentially sensitive information about U.S. nuclear submarines to the Australian tycoon, who in turn shared those secrets with dozens of others, including journalists and foreign officials, ABC News reported in October 2023. The information, which was allegedly shared at Mar-a. -Lago country club, would have included the exact number of nuclear warheads usually carried by submarines, as well as the distance the submersibles can maintain so as not to be detected by Russian submarines. Pratt has been a member of Trumps Mar-a-Lago Club since 2017,

Trump allegedly took highly sensitive information after leaving the White House in 2021, hiding it in his Mar-a-Lago home and showing it to officials not authorized to view it. The Justice Department has indicted Trump on 40 counts, including 32 counts of willful withholding of government documents under the Espionage Act, all of which are likely to expire after Trump's inauguration. Prosecutors have identified Pratt and 80 others as potential witnesses to testify against Trump in his trial over classified documents.

Trump and Pratt did not immediately respond to Fortune's requests for comment.

Relationship Status: It's Complicated

Trump's goodwill toward Pratt waned shortly after investigations revealing Pratt's alleged knowledge of government secrets. The former president vehemently denied sharing information with Pratt, calling him a red-haired weirdo from Australia in a post on his social media platform Truth Social.

But Pratt has a roughly decade-long relationship with Trump that has helped him rise to insider status, supporting him since at least after the 2016 election. The paper mogul promised in 2017 to invest $2 billion dollars in U.S. manufacturing employment, primarily in the Midwest. Pratt broke ground on a $500 million box plant and paper mill in Kentucky in 2021.

We committed to investing $2 billion in America to create 5,000 good-paying manufacturing jobs, primarily in the Midwest, Pratt told Bloomberg in December 2019. That was music to President Trump's ears.

Donald Trump, Anthony Pratt and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison tour the Wapakoneta, Ohio, paper mill during its opening in 2019.

SAUL LOEB/AFPGetty Images

In a game of exchange, Trump's 2017 corporate tax cuts helped make Pratt $2 billion richer. That same year, Pratt began taking out full-page ads in the Wall Street Journal, thanking the Trump administration for supporting America's manufacturing industry. The goodwill continued ahead of the 2020 election, when Pratt reportedly offered to help Trump throw his election party at his country club.

If Potus asks his voting party in Mar Lago to reserve as many rooms as possible, Pratt told a colleague in a message seen by federal investigators, according to a New York Times investigation. Reasons why it should [are] 1, this will strengthen Florida's electoral college. 2, it will be good for business.

