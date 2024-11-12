Fire crews on both US coasts battle wildfires





RINGWOOD, NJ (AP) Fire crews battled small wildfires across the northeastern United States on Monday, including a blaze in New York and New Jersey that killed a parks worker over the weekend and postponed Veterans Day plans.

A quarter of an inch of rain fell overnight from Sunday to Monday in a forested area straddling the border between the two states, giving firefighters a slight respite.

This fire is one of several on the East Coast, amid a lack of precipitation since September. A New York State Department of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation employee who was assisting firefighting crews died Saturday when he was struck by a falling tree.

Fires on the East Coast were burning while much larger wildfires raged in California.

Firefighters continued to make progress against a wildfire northwest of Los Angeles in Ventura County that broke out Wednesday and quickly exploded due to dry, hot and gusty Santa Ana winds.

AP correspondent Julie Walker reports that wildfires are raging on both US coasts, leaving one dead, while a Veterans Day ceremony is postponed.

The mountain fire in Ventura County prompted thousands of residents to flee their homes and was 41% contained as of Monday. The size of the fires remains about 32 square miles (about 83 square kilometers). The Mountain Fire destroyed more than 192 structures and damaged 82, most of them homes, officials said. The cause is under investigation.

In neighboring Nevada, authorities ordered the evacuation of hundreds of homes southwest of Reno and closed the main road to Lake Tahoe after a wind-driven wildfire broke out Monday and spread quickly through the mountain vegetation.

About 3,000 people were told to leave, said Adam Mayberry, a spokesman for the Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District. Rain began to fall as local, state and federal crews arrived to fight the fire, Mayberry said.

Across the country, on the New Jersey-New York border, crews worked to contain the 4.7-square-mile (about 12.2 square kilometers) fire nicknamed the Jennings Creek Wildfire, although No evacuations have been ordered, according to New Jersey Forestry. Fire Department.

Authorities said overnight rainfall was far less than what was needed to put out the numerous brush fires that have erupted in New Jersey since the middle of last week. At least four other wildfires in central and northern New Jersey were mostly or completely contained as of Monday.

To detect and fight fires, teams navigate a maze of country roads, lakes and steep hills amid dense forests. Trees have dropped most of their leaves onto parched ground, hiding potential danger.

Beneath the leaf litter that falls from trees, this substance is dry, Bryan Gallagher, a park ranger with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, said at a press briefing. So right now you're getting a little bit of rain that's putting out that surface fire. But if it's in the duff, it'll stay there. It will smolder like a cigar until it's dry enough, then that fire can reappear.

A firefighting helicopter capable of dropping 350 gallons (1,325 liters) at a time was being used to help fight the Jennings Creek Fire. The National Guard deployed two Black Hawk helicopters to carry out water drops, New York Governor Kathy Hochul said.

In West Milford, New Jersey, a Veterans Day ceremony was postponed until later this month because of firefighting efforts, said Rudy Hass, the local veteran of foreign wars in the U.S. commander.

“Many of the personnel currently engaged in the fires are veterans themselves, and we must now keep them in our thoughts as they spend many hours, day and night, doing everything they can to protect our great communities in this region,” he said. online.

Meanwhile, New York State Police said they are investigating the death of Dariel Vasquez, an 18-year-old state parks employee who was killed Saturday while fighting a fire near the lake Greenwood, New York.

Health advisories were issued this weekend for parts of New York, including New York City, and northeastern New Jersey due to poor air quality produced by smoke from the wildfires, but conditions improved after rains and changes in wind direction.

Dana Van Allen, of Ringwood, New Jersey, said she woke up early Saturday to what smelled like a burning campfire. She realized the fires were close enough to leave ashes on her deck.

It was very stifling. We were very scared, she recalled on Monday.

In Massachusetts, one of several wildfires fueled by powerful wind gusts and dry leaves burned about 400 acres (162 hectares) in the Lynn Woods Preserve, a municipal park spanning about 3.4 square miles (8.8 square kilometers) in the city about 10 miles away. (16 kilometers) north of Boston.

The Lynn Fire Department spoke of a dry spell we haven't seen this time of year in many years.

We believe we have brought the fire under control using the main fire roads. We will maintain a presence to ensure the fire does not spread further, Lynn Fire Chief Dan Sullivan said in a statement Sunday.

The Northeast is experiencing prolonged drought conditions. In New Jersey, the state Department of Environmental Protection is planning a hearing Tuesday to review water supply conditions. Before Sunday evening, the last measurable precipitation in New Jersey occurred on September 28.

Ken Ritter contributed to this report from Nevada

