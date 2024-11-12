Donald Trump's election victory deals a blow to the US clean energy industry





Donald Trump's victory in the US election has dealt a blow to the renewable energy sector, prompting at least half a dozen developers to shelve their projects and investors to dump their shares.

Canadian solar manufacturer Heliene is suspending progress on its $150 million project to manufacture solar cells in the United States until the new Trump administration clarifies its policy. Battery recycling startup Princeton NuEnergy is reconsidering its timetable to build a $300 million factory in 2028, the companies told the Financial Times.

Clean energy fears Trump's re-election could spell disaster for the industry. The president-elect pledged to boost the nation's oil and gas production and abandon President Joe Biden's climate policies on the campaign trail, including repealing the Inflation Reduction Act, the strongest measure taken by the United States to boost renewable energy.

We are holding our breath before we can make further investments, said Martin Pochtaruk, Managing Director of Heliene. Solar Energy Manufacturers For America, a coalition of the largest U.S. solar manufacturers, estimates that about a half-dozen projects are awaiting more clarity from the new administration.

They need more certainty before they can bet hundreds of millions of dollars, or even billions of dollars, said Mike Carr, the association's president.

Trump's election and the likelihood of a Republican-controlled Congress have sent renewable energy stocks tumbling as investors fear a slowdown in the country's pace of decarbonization under a trifecta Republican government.

The iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, which tracks companies in the renewable energy sector, fell 7 percent after Trump's defeat of Vice President Kamala Harris, while shares of First Solar and Denmark's Vestas fell by about 10 percent. Fuel cell maker Plug Power and residential solar provider Sunnova saw declines of more than a quarter.

Funds positioned short of revolving securities made more than $1 billion in non-trading profits.

Trump supporters held up Drill Baby Drill! signs at a campaign event in Michigan in August Getty Images

Everyone is now in wait-and-see mode, as well as contingency planning mode, said Alan Alexander, a partner at Vinson & Elkins, a law firm that works on energy projects.

Passed in 2022, the IRA transformed the United States into a leading market for clean energy investments and accelerated the pace of decarbonization of the country, generating nearly $450 billion in private investment since its passage , according to the Clean Investment Monitor.

Trump repeatedly attacked the IRA during his election campaign, calling it the new green scam and promising to end $370 billion in federal support for clean energy under the law. He also pledged to unleash the nation's oil and gas production and halt offshore wind projects and electric vehicle mandates on day one if elected.

Wood Mackenzie estimates that renewable energy deployment could fall by 30 per cent if tax credits were phased out and there were new tariffs on equipment and restrictions on permitting.

It's a big challenge towards net zero, said David Brown, director of the energy transition practice at Wood Mackenzie. This election is likely to place us on a delayed transition trajectory.

Several executives and analysts told the FT that the economic case for renewable projects would continue under Trump and expect the IRA's tax credits for power generation and manufacturing to remain intact. Despite interest rate pressures, solar and onshore wind remain the cheapest sources of new electricity, according to Lazard.

We're excited about the future and how it will play out under the Trump administration, said Eric Dresselhuys, chief executive of ESS, a storage battery manufacturer in Oregon.

While Trump lifted restrictions on fossil fuel production and emissions standards, he also renewed tax credits for solar and wind projects and electric vehicles. Solar and wind installations increased 32 percent and 69 percent during Trump's first term as president, while electric vehicle sales more than doubled, according to a Raymond James analysis.

Analysts expect offshore wind power and electric vehicles to be hit hardest under Trump. Unlike onshore solar and wind, offshore wind projects require federal permits, and electric vehicles have become a culture war issue since Trump's first term.

Trump pledged during the election campaign to unleash the country's oil and gas production. Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Chao Yan, chief executive of Princeton NuEnergy, warned that Trump's proposed tariffs could increase the cost of components and equipment for renewable generation and hurt domestic manufacturers.

The new president has pledged to impose tariffs of 10 to 20 percent on all imports and tariffs of 60 percent on products from China, a leading producer of clean technology.

It's too unknown. It's hard to move, Yan said. We need to have time to discuss internally and also with investors whether we should maintain the current pace or whether we should slow down.

The Biden administration has set a goal of reducing emissions by 50 to 52 percent from 2005 levels. Wood Mackenzie estimates that a second Trump term could lead to 500 million tons of additional carbon emissions in the energy sector by 2030.

The clean energy boom isn't going to stop…the question is will President Trump allow America to continue to be a leader in this area, or will he cede the leadership role? America to other countries, especially adversaries like China, Andrew Reagan said. executive director of Clean Energy for America, which co-launched a six-figure ad campaign in October in support of Harris.

