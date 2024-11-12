Did NATO chief promise to kick out US over Trump's Ukraine plan? What we know





Rumors are circulating online that NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has said he will exclude the United States from the alliance because of President-elect Donald Trump's plan to end the war in Ukraine.

The allegations on X, formerly known as Twitter, that Rutte expelled the United States from NATO followed the publication on Sunday of a note in Pravda EN, a Russian news portal. This comes from an article on Telegram.

The unsourced memo said: “NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said that if Trump cedes Ukraine to Putin, he will personally expel the United States from the alliance. All NATO Secretaries General are so weak-minded. Stoltenberg was ready to start a nuclear war with Russia and Rutte is doing the same.”

The false claims also follow Trump advisers telling The Wall Street Journal in an article published Wednesday that the president-elect “makes his own decisions on national security issues, many times in the moment, particularly on one issue as central as national security.” This.”

In discussing his plans for the war in Ukraine, Trump has previously said he would end it “within 24 hours” and in addition to pushing for a ceasefire, his advisers “uniformly recommend freeze the war in place.

Newsweek found that Rutte did not make any statements regarding the alleged expulsion of the United States from NATO on his social media platforms, nor during a NATO home address on Thursday in which he congratulated the president elected.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in Berlin, November 4, 2024. False reports online claim Rutte would expel the United States from NATO over President-elect Donald Trump's plan for war between Russia and Ukraine. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in Berlin, November 4, 2024. False reports online claim Rutte would expel the United States from NATO over President-elect Donald Trump's plan for war between Russia and Ukraine. Ebrahim Noroozi/Associated Press

Newsweek reached out to NATO and the Trump campaign for comment via web form and email, respectively, outside of regular business hours.

Misinformation regarding the allegations spread on X, with users posting the news and their posts going viral.

One netizen, Dr. Anastasia Maria Loupis, a physician, wrote: “Breaking: NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said that 'if Trump hands over Ukraine to Putin, he will personally expel the United States from 'alliance'. Good luck with that. »

Loupis' post had more than 900,000 views, 20,000 likes, 4,000 reposts and 4,600 comments as of Monday morning.

Another user, Joey Mannarino, a political strategist, wrote: “The new NATO chief just said that while he doesn't like Trump's proposed peace deal for the Ukraine-Russia conflict Russia, he will personally expel the United States from NATO. . So we have a two-for-one deal? Sign me up now! »

Mannarino's X post received over 925,000 views, 55,000 likes, 8,000 reposts, and 4,100 comments.

Olga Robinson, deputy editor at BBC Verify, fact-checked the claims and wrote: “There is no evidence that NATO chief Mark Rutte said he would expel the US from the alliance if Trump ceded Ukraine to Russia. -Kremlin sites and Telegram channels actually said after the November 5 election that he looked forward to working with Trump.

After Trump's victory last week, Rutte wrote on security issues we face.”

Rutte has previously said that Trump must maintain his membership in NATO because without it he “is alone, and in a harsh and intransigent world he needs the alliance,” according to The Guardian.

Trump has previously criticized the intergovernmental military alliance, saying the United States' financial contribution was too large compared to Europe. However, he said in March that the United States would remain a member as long as European countries “play fair” and do not “take advantage” of high levels of American defense spending.

Rutte served as Dutch prime minister during Trump's first term in 2016. The NATO chief said: “I worked very well with him for four years. He is extremely clear about what he wants. to common positions. And I think we can do it.

