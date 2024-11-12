Elon Musk is no Kissinger, but he could help improve US-China relations, experts say





Elon Musk hugs Donald Trump during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on October 5, 2024.

Anna Moneymaker | Getty Images

Elon Musk's relationship with Donald Trump has fueled expectations that he could soften the US president-elect's policy stance on Beijing, but experts warn against placing too much emphasis on the CEO of Tesla.

The billionaire was a top donor to the Trump campaign and could land a cabinet post or advisory role at the White House.

In the run-up to the elections, their relationship had piqued Beijing's interest due to Musk's close ties to China, where his company, Tesla, manages a huge “gigafactory”.

“There has been great curiosity in China in recent months about whether Musk could be the new Kissinger, helping broker a deal between Washington and Beijing,” said Scott Kennedy, senior adviser and chairman of the board for Chinese business and economics at the Center for Strategic. and international studies.

“It is difficult to know at this stage whether this is an ingenious idea that will help prevent relations from imploding or an unrealistic appeasement scenario that the Chinese want to propose to themselves,” he said. he added.

American diplomat Henry Kissinger, who died last year, is credited with normalizing relations between the United States and China, beginning with his first visit to Beijing in July 1971.

Kissinger was deeply respected in China and continued to meet with its leaders as an unofficial diplomat in an effort to promote warmer relations between the two countries. Just months before Kissinger died in November 2023, he met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing in July 2023.

Hopes that Musk can fill the void left by Kissinger have emerged as he increasingly engages with high-ranking officials in China, where he has made Tesla the country's first all-foreign automaker in 2018.

The CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, during his last visit in April, met with Chinese Premier Li Qiang, who cited Tesla as an example of successful business cooperation between Beijing and Washington, according to state media.

Wang Yiwei, director of the Institute of International Relations at Renmin University, told CNBC that Musk is considered a businessman who understands both China and the United States.

That could see him help push for some flexibility, or even reversal, of the strict tariff hikes that Trump has threatened to impose on goods made in China, Wang said. He hoped that Musk's work in manufacturing could enable Chinese companies to build factories in the United States.

Musk has expressed concerns over tensions between the two countries and criticized Joe Biden's administration when it raised tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles to 100% earlier this year. The Biden administration has implemented a series of policies aimed at bringing high-end technology manufacturers back to the United States, many of which Trump is expected to comply with.

Businessman, not a diplomat

To make a real impact on U.S. politics, a single businessman, even the world's richest, won't be enough to improve relations the way Kissinger once could, said Wang Huiyao, founder of the Center think tank for China based in Beijing. and globalization.

Instead, Wang said a group of prominent thought and business leaders, including Elon Musk, Apple's Tim Cook and Blackstone Group's Stephen Schwarzman, can act like a “bunch of Kissingers.”

They may not have the same impact as Kissinger, given the more complex times, he added, although they could help stabilize relations.

Cook and Schwarzman also regularly visit Chinese leaders, where they are often cited by Beijing as examples of positive trade and commerce relations between China and the United States.

Dewardric McNeal, managing director of Longview Global and senior political analyst, told CNBC: “While it is true that China has sometimes used influential Americans as unofficial conduits, it is a stretch to view Musk as a Kissinger of the times modern. »

For these “informal intermediaries”, the primary obligation is to shareholders, not national interests, he said, adding that active political participation can lead to “conflicts of interest” and place business leaders under scrutiny, should diplomacy fail.

During Trump's first term, China had already attempted to establish “back channels” with prominent American businessmen, including entrepreneur and real estate developer Steve Wynn, in hopes of influencing policy, McNeal said.

Such efforts appear to have had little effect on Trump's approach to China and led the Justice Department to launch a lawsuit seeking to register Wynn as a foreign agent for his alleged lobbying work on behalf of the government Chinese.

This time around, Trump announced plans to impose blanket tariffs of 10 to 20 percent on all imports, as well as additional tariffs of 60 to 100 percent on products imported from China.

“Musk might open some doors, but none that committed, uncompromising diplomacy will also open,” McNeal said, adding that pinning diplomatic hopes on such a figure, whose primary allegiance is to his own businesses, might be a calculation error.

“Musk's unpredictability and strong, sometimes controversial views do not necessarily align with either country's diplomatic or strategic interests.”

