Israel missed US deadline to increase humanitarian aid to Gaza, aid groups say





JERUSALEM (AP) Israel has not responded to U.S. requests to allow greater humanitarian access to the Gaza Strip, where conditions are worse than at any time in the 13-month war, people said Tuesday. international humanitarian organizations.

The obstacles facing aid distribution were exposed this week. Even after the army authorized a delivery to the northernmost part of Gaza, virtually deprived of food for more than a month because of the Israeli siege, the United Nations said it could not deliver most of it due to unrest and restrictions imposed by Israeli troops on the ground. .

Hunger experts have warned that the north could already experience famine.

Meanwhile, in the south, hundreds of aid trucks are parked on the Gaza side of the border because the UN says it cannot reach them to distribute them again due to the threat of anarchy, theft and Israeli military restrictions.

Last month, the Biden administration set a Tuesday deadline for Israel to send more food and other emergency aid to the Palestinian territory. The administration has warned that failure to comply could trigger U.S. laws requiring it to reduce military support as Israel wages offensives against Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Israel has announced a series of measures, although their effects remain uncertain. On Tuesday, it opened a new crossing point in central Gaza, outside the town of Deir al-Balah, to allow the entry of aid. It also announced a small expansion of its coastal humanitarian zone, where hundreds of thousands of Palestinians are sheltering in tent camps. He connected electricity to a desalination plant in Deir al Balah.

U.S. State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said last week that Israel had made some progress but needed to do more. U.S. officials have yet to indicate whether they will take action.

Israel's new Foreign Minister, Gideon Saar, appeared to downplay the significance of the delay, telling reporters on Monday that he was confident the problem would be resolved. The Biden administration may have less influence following the re-election of Donald Trump, who was a strong supporter of Israel during his first term.

FILE – Trucks carrying humanitarian aid cross the Gaza Strip from the Erez crossing in southern Israel, October 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov, File)

FILE – Palestinians gather at the site of an Israeli strike in the courtyard of Al-Aqsa hospital where displaced people live in tents, in Deir al-Balah, Gaza Strip, November 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana, File)

Eight international humanitarian organizations said in their report Tuesday that Israel not only failed to meet U.S. standards, but also took steps that significantly worsened the situation on the ground, particularly in northern Gaza. This situation is even more dire today than a month ago.

The report lists 19 measures aimed at meeting US demands. He said Israel had failed to comply with 15 and only partially complied with four.

The report was co-signed by Anera, Care, MedGlobal, Mercy Corps, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Oxfam, Refugees International and Save the Children.

FILE – Palestinians storm trucks loaded with humanitarian aid delivered through a new US-built dock in the central Gaza Strip, May 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana, File )

In an October 13 letter, the United States gave Israel 30 days to, among other things, allow a minimum of 350 cargo trucks to enter Gaza each day; open a fifth level crossing; allow people living in coastal tent camps to move inland before winter; and guarantee access for humanitarian groups to northern Gaza. He also called on Israel to suspend any legislation that could hamper the operations of the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees, known as UNRWA.

Aid levels remain well below U.S. benchmarks. Access to northern Gaza remains restricted and Israel has maintained its laws against UNRWA.

Israel last month launched a major offensive in the north, where it said Hamas militants had regrouped. The operation killed hundreds of people and displaced tens of thousands.

Throughout October and the first days of November, Israel did not allow any food into the area, where tens of thousands of civilians remained despite evacuation orders.

Last week, Israel allowed 11 trucks to travel to Beit Hanoun, one of the hardest-hit northern towns. But the World Food Organization said troops stationed at a checkpoint forced its trucks to unload their cargo before reaching the city's shelters.

On Tuesday, COGAT, the Israeli military body responsible for humanitarian aid in Gaza, announced that it had authorized a new delivery of food and water to Beit Hanoun the day before. Again, WFP said that although it attempted to send 14 trucks, only three reached the town due to delays in receiving movement permits and crowds along the road. When he tried to deliver the remainder on Tuesday, Israel refused him permission, he said.

Aid for Gaza as a whole plummeted in October, when just 34,000 tonnes of food came in, just a third of the previous month, according to Israeli data.

UN agencies say even fewer funds are actually reaching their destination due to Israeli restrictions, ongoing fighting and lawlessness that makes it difficult to collect and distribute aid on the Gaza side .

FILE – Palestinians queue to receive aid distributed by UNRWA, the United Nations agency helping Palestinian refugees, in the Nusairat refugee camp in Gaza, November 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana, File)

In October, 57 trucks per day entered Gaza on average, and 75 per day so far in November, according to official Israeli figures. The UN says it has only received 39 trucks per day since the beginning of October.

FILE – A plane drops humanitarian aid over Khan Younis, in the Gaza Strip, Thursday, May 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana, File)

COGAT said 900 aid trucks were not being picked up on the Gaza side, at the Kerem Shalom crossing in the south.

Before organizations give grades, they should focus on distributing the aid that awaits them, COGAT said in response to the humanitarian groups' report.

Louise Wateridge, a spokeswoman for UNRWA, said the military was not coordinating the movements of aid trucks to reach the piled-up cargo. If we don't have safe passage to collect them, they won't get to the people who need them, she said.

COGAT blamed the October decline on the closure of crossings on major Jewish holidays and memorials marking the anniversary of the October 7, 2023 Hamas attack that sparked the war. An Israeli official also highlighted thefts committed by Hamas and organized crime families in Gaza. He spoke on condition of anonymity, in accordance with military regulations.

The war began last year when Hamas-led militants stormed into southern Israel, killing about 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and kidnapping about 250 people. Around a hundred hostages are still in Gaza, a third of whom are believed to have died.

Israel's bombings and ground invasion have killed more than 43,000 Palestinians, more than half of whom were women and children, according to local health authorities, who do not say how many of those killed were militants. About 90% of the 2.3 million residents have been displaced and hundreds of thousands of them are crammed into squalid tent camps, with little food, water or sanitation facilities.

The United States pumped billions of dollars in military aid into Israel during the war, while pressuring it to allow more aid to Gaza.

Trump promised to end wars in the Middle East without saying how. He was a staunch defender of Israel during his previous term, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says they have spoken out three times since his re-election last week.

FILE- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, speaks with Israeli President Isaac Herzog, in Tel Aviv, Israel, November 3, 2023. (Jonathan Ernst/Pool Photo via AP, File)

Israeli President Isaac Herzog, whose role is largely ceremonial, is scheduled to meet President Joe Biden on Tuesday.

Former US State Department official Charles Blaha, who led the office responsible for ensuring that US military support complied with US and international law, predicted that the Biden administration would find that Israel was violating the law by preventing humanitarian aid from reaching Palestinians in Gaza.

It is undeniable that Israel did this, Blaha said. They would really have to torture themselves to discover that Israel has not limited… its aid.

But he expects the administration to invoke U.S. national security interests and lift restrictions on military support.

If the past is only prologue, there are no restrictions, and then we send the box back to the next administration.

FILE – Palestinians queue for a food distribution in Deir al-Balah, Gaza Strip, October 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana, File)

___

Magdy reported from Cairo. Associated Press writers Melanie Lidman in Tel Aviv, Israel, and Ellen Knickmeyer in Washington contributed to this report.

___

Follow AP's coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/israel-hamas-war

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/israel-palestinians-hamas-war-aid-us-48cd09c1c007cacd6d7a309589490320 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos