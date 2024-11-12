Israel missed US deadline to increase aid to Gaza, UN agency says





A UN-backed report recently warned that there was an imminent likelihood of famine in northern Gaza.

The main United Nations humanitarian agency in Gaza says Israel has failed to meet a U.S. deadline to increase aid to the territory or risk a reduction in U.S. military aid.

Last month, in a strongly worded letter, the US secretary of state gave Israel a 30-day ultimatum to ensure more aid trucks arrive in Gaza daily. The deadline expires on Tuesday.

The amount of aid arriving in Gaza is at its lowest level in a year, according to the UN. A UN-backed report recently warned that there was an imminent likelihood of famine in northern Gaza, where virtually no aid has flowed in over the past month.

Israel says it has significantly increased the amount of aid going to Gaza and accuses humanitarian agencies of failing to distribute it adequately.

In his October 13 letter, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Israel must allow at least 350 trucks per day into Gaza, every day, by November 12.

But when asked whether Israel has done enough since then to respond to America's demands, Louise Wateridge, senior emergencies coordinator for the United Nations Palestinian refugee agency (UNRWA), responded bluntly.

There's not enough help here. There are not enough supplies, she told the BBC from the UNRWA base in central Gaza.

People are starving in some areas. People are very hungry. They are fighting over bags of flour. There just aren't enough supplies.

In footage filmed for the BBC by a local journalist in Gaza at one of the few remaining bakeries in the center of the strip, a stream of hot, puffy pitas comes out of an oven onto a conveyor belt.

Through a small square window, hands desperately grip bags of bread as money is handed over.

As with any food, the price of bread has increased significantly over the past year.

In front of the bakery, hundreds of crowded people jostle to get their hands on the bread.

Among them is the grandmother, Aida al-Horan, who also buys soup.

Without the soup kitchen, we would have starved to death,” says Aida.

Every day, it's the same fight. I go back and forth to the soup kitchen.

EPA

Israel says it has significantly increased the amount of aid delivered to Gaza, including through the reopened West Erez crossing

But over the past month, Israel has responded to the United States' request to open more crossing points into Gaza.

Cogat, the Israeli military agency responsible for humanitarian affairs in the Gaza Strip, announced Tuesday morning that it had opened a new crossing, Kissufim, to the south.

A Cogat spokesperson told the BBC that most aspects [of Blinkens demands] have been achieved and those which have not been achieved are being discussed, [and] Some U.S. requests concern issues that were already being resolved.

In Zikim, on the Israeli side of the Strip's northern border, I am as close as I have been to Gaza in more than 10 years.

I was the BBC's Gaza correspondent between 2009 and 2013 and I know the strip well.

But throughout this war, Israel has not allowed international journalists unrestricted access to Gaza.

Zikim is one of several crossing points reopened by Israel in recent weeks.

On Monday, during a photo shoot organized by the Israeli military, a day before the US deadline, I and other journalists were invited to film about eight humanitarian trucks entering Gaza.

They were loaded with, among other things, bags of flour, rice and toilet paper.

Aid is therefore arriving in Gaza.

But it's far from enough.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (Ocha) reports that over the past month, the average number of trucks entering the Gaza Strip is just over 40 trucks per day.

Israel disputes Osha's figures and accuses the UN of failing to provide aid.

It says hundreds of pallets of supplies are waiting to be collected by aid agencies on the Gaza side of the border and that some aid trucks are being looted by armed men.

The UN rejects this.

He says it is Israel's responsibility, as the occupying power, to facilitate the safe passage of aid into Gaza.

He stresses that he cannot distribute aid if Israeli military operations make that aid too dangerous.

For more than a year, Israel has crossed most of America's red lines.

Much of the death and destruction was caused by American weapons, given to Israel to help it fight Hamas after the October 7, 2023 attack.

But in the final days of the Biden presidency and with more than 43,000 Palestinian lives lost, the White House is unlikely to step down and cut off arms deliveries.

