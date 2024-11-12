UK wage growth remains steady as employment stagnates





Wage growth in Britain stabilized in the three months to September as employment stagnated, according to official data confirming the Bank of England's view that labor market pressures are slowly easing.

Average weekly earnings growth in the private sector was 4.8% in the three months to September, unchanged in the three months to August, the Office for National Statistics said on Tuesday.

The reading was the lowest since the winter of 2021-22 and was consistent with the central bank's forecast last week when it cut interest rates to 4.75% and said further easing would be gradual.

After the data was released, the pound fell 1.1% to $1.273.

But the BoE's chief economist, Huw Pill, told a conference in London on Tuesday morning that data showed wage growth remained at a fairly high level and at a level that would be difficult to reconcile given the UK's productivity growth prospects. . With the UK's inflation target.

He added: We have seen a significant reduction in inflation in the UK economy, which has led to the easing of monetary policy restrictions… but that does not mean the job is done. In our view, underlying inflationary pressures remain in the UK economy.

Economists still believe wage growth has slowed enough for the BoE to cut interest rates again next year after a brief pause at its December meeting.

Gabriella Higgins, economist at Axa Investment Managers, said the figures suggested the labor market would ease enough for banks to continue making gradual cuts over the next year or so.

However, in the coming months headline pay growth will accelerate due to recent public sector pay deals that are still being reflected in ONS data.

Public sector wage growth, excluding bonuses, was higher than the private sector rate at 4.7% in the three months to September, down from 5.2% a month earlier.

The ONS also published tax record figures showing a fall of 9,000 in salaried employment between August and September, while provisional figures for October pointed to a further fall of 5,000.

Meanwhile, from August to October, vacancies fell by 35,000 per quarter to 831,000. Job postings have decreased compared to a year ago in almost all sectors except real estate and construction, where employment prospects have improved as the housing market has revived due to low interest rates.

Ben Harrison, director of the Work Foundation at Lancaster University, said changes in the budget to payroll taxes and minimum wages could further cool the jobs market as some employers lack confidence to hire more people due to rising overhead costs.

Separate figures from the ONS Labor Force Survey showed the unemployment rate rose to 4.3% in the three months to September, up from 4% a month earlier. The number of claimants, reflecting claims for unemployment benefits, also increased slightly in the previous month, increasing by 27,600 to 1.806 million in October.

However, both of these measures are currently unreliable as the ONS is struggling to restore LFS after a sharp decline in responses and the rules for claiming benefits have changed.

Rob Wood of consultancy Pantheon Macroeconomics said LFS-based data was so unreliable that it seriously complicated the monetary policy committee's job of trying to set interest rates.

But he said the overall picture shows unemployment continuing to trend upward, job growth slowing ahead of the Budget and wage growth also gradually slowing. He added: That's enough [Monetary Policy Committee] Gradually reduce interest rates.

