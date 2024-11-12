Starmer announces target to reduce UK carbon emissions by 81% by 2035





The Prime Minister said the new target was based on recommendations from Britain's independent Climate Change Commission (CCC), which aims to limit global warming to 1.5C compared to 1990 levels.

He was one of seven G20 leaders to attend the summit, with 13 absent, including the chancellors of the United States, China, France and Germany.

Sir Keir will not be drawn to his views on President-elect Donald Trump, who promised to cut climate rules during the election campaign.

“Make no mistake about it, the race for the clean energy jobs of the future and the economy of tomorrow is on. I don't want to be in the middle of the pack. I want to be ahead of the game,” he said. .

The target will be included in a paper to parliament before February and Sir Keir has not announced any new policy but has pledged to continue providing $11.6 billion in climate finance until March 2026, as promised by the previous government.

Sir Keir announced a $1 billion investment in a wind turbine project in Hull, saying it would create 1,300 local jobs. Sir Keir said the world was at a “critical juncture in the climate crisis”.

Britain has urged other countries to meet new targets following stark warnings from the United Nations that the world is heading towards a 3.1C rise without further cuts.

The latest targets are broadly consistent with the UK's legally binding carbon reduction path towards net zero emissions by 2050, contained in the 2015 Paris Agreement.

The international agreement binds the UK to increase its new “nationally determined contribution” (NDC) for carbon reductions every five years, bringing the reduction from a 68% reduction by 2030 to an 81% reduction by 2035.

The Climate Change Act 2008 also set out a legally binding domestic agreement on a five-year carbon budget until 2050, which, contrary to the NDC targets, also includes international aviation and shipping emissions.

The most recent is the sixth carbon budget, which runs from 2033 to 2037 and is already set at 78%.

Since coming to power in July, Labor has pledged to end an effective ban on new onshore wind projects, stop issuing new oil and gas exploration licenses in the North Sea and close Britain's last coal-fired power station in September.

The switch to green energy has already halved the UK's annual greenhouse gas emissions since 1990. But the CCC has previously said further cuts would be difficult without lifestyle changes.

Government advisers have said taxes on meat and dairy products may be needed if people do not voluntarily reduce their consumption of the products, and there should be a move to phase out the use of petrol cars.

At the summit, Sir Keir said Britain's new targets would be “difficult” but “achievable” and that he wanted the government to “tread lightly on people's lives”.

He added, “It’s not about telling people how to live, I’m not interested in that.”

“I care about making sure their energy bills are stable, making sure we’re energy independent, and finding the next generation of jobs along the way.”

But shadow energy secretary Claire Coutinho claimed the new targets would cause “distress” for the British people.

In a question on energy in the Commons, Coutinho said that to “further increase already stringent carbon emissions targets” we need to “move away from meat and dairy” and “reduce travel”.

The Conservative MP claimed this approach would “skyrocket our dependence on Chinese imports, 60% of which run on coal”.

In response, Energy Secretary Kerry McCarthy said, “It's really important that we step up and demonstrate our global ambitions.”

“It’s a huge opportunity for this country to get to net zero and have clean power by 2030. It’s not about the cost.”

Professor Piers Forster, interim chair of the CCC, welcomed the new targets and said they were feasible based on the latest scientific and technological developments and the UK's national situation.

“Our analysis shows that this is a feasible target that can support jobs and investment,” he said, adding that the UK was currently behind schedule in achieving its 2030 target of a 68% reduction.

He added, “Goals are only as meaningful as the communication of them.”

“The UK must get back on track to deliver on its existing 2030 NDC commitments.

“More urgent action is needed to accelerate the deployment of low-carbon solutions, including electric vehicles, heat pumps and tree planting.”

All countries that have signed the Paris Agreement must submit their updated carbon reduction targets by a deadline next February, along with a copy of the memo, known as the Information to Promote Clarity, Transparency and Understanding (ICTU). Before that, he was a member of the National Assembly.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cx2ny8zndpxo The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos