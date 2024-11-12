Britain could tear up Trump trade deal and rebuild EU ties, a top economist has said. international trade





Britain could strike a US trade deal with Donald Trump while rebuilding its post-Brexit EU relationship, cementing its position as a beacon of stability in an increasingly unstable world, a leading economist has said.

Andy Haldane, former chief economist at the Bank of England, said the Keir Starmus government would be able to demonstrate that Britain was open for business at a time when the world was looking within the European Union or the United States. .

After Trump won the election, the prime minister faced competing demands urging him to choose a side in trade talks with Washington and Brussels, just as he began efforts to mend barriers with Europe.

But Haldane suggested that the British government could have both through a transatlantic trade policy. He hopes the government is in a position right now where it can really pat its head and pat its stomach, he told the Guardian.

Of course we must actively pursue an improved deal with the EU, but it will not be easy. The new government has promised this and must continue to promise this.

But that should not, and should not, rule out something as difficult as seeking a free trade agreement with the United States under a new Trump presidency.

The UK could pursue negotiations with the US and strengthen its relationship with the EU at the same time after Brexit, he said. It would have been impossible to have such a conversation before. At least now we can start having that conversation. It would be great if we could do something on both sides, he added.

But other experts argue that the incoming Trump administration offers new impetus for Britain to move closer to the EU and warn that Britain will face difficult demands on a US trade deal that it will find difficult to negotiate on its own.

On Monday, Starmer joined Emmanuel Macron in Paris for French Armistice Day events, a stark display of European solidarity amid growing alarm in capitals around the world about Trump reigniting trade conflicts globally.

During his election campaign, President Trump strengthened the protectionist policies of his first administration, threatening to impose tariffs of up to 20% on all U.S. imports and up to 60% and 100% on China and Mexico.

Haldane, now chief executive of the Royal Society of Arts think tank, warned this could reignite global inflationary pressures, causing a downturn in the UK economy and increasing borrowing costs for British households.

But he said he was very optimistic about the UK overall as it was seen as a relatively safe haven on the world stage with a stable government working to stimulate investment in the economy.

We could be the beneficiaries of these uncertainties and fractures seen elsewhere around the world, he said.

The Economist says Rachel Reeves' budget is pro-business despite the obsession with extra taxes from some bosses and the media. Because this budget is a down payment to repair damaged public services and support growth-enhancing investments in infrastructure.

See, what were they? [higher taxes] For? They have had to pay for our creaky health services, creaky transportation systems, and creaky education systems. This is everything that individuals as well as the business itself need to work.

You can't have it both ways. Building the right business environment requires investment in those things, and that requires us to pay for them, he said.

Haldane was speaking on behalf of Claire Ward, the directly elected Labor mayor of the East Midlands, to mark the launch of the Inclusive Growth Commission, which he will chair. The committee, which also includes business and political leaders, will develop a regional growth strategy and recommend $4 billion worth of funding across Derby, Derbyshire, Nottingham and Nottinghamshire.

He said the region had been a bit in the shadows in recent years and argued it was an opportunity for the council to put the East Midlands on the map to help secure investment from Westminster and international companies.

He said there was tremendous potential here to do something very big and bold and tell a different story.

