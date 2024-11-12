FAA grounds all US flights to Haiti after two planes hit by gunfire





CNN-

The US civil aviation regulator has suspended all flights to Haiti for a month, after two planes from US-based airlines were hit by bullets while flying over the Haitian capital, Port -au-Prince, in a context of escalating gang violence.

A Spirit Airlines plane was hit by gunfire as it attempted to land in Port-au-Prince on Monday, causing what the airline described as minor injuries to a crew member. JetBlue later said a post-flight inspection in New York found bullet damage on one of its planes returning from Haiti.

Haitian authorities have already suspended flights to and from Port-au-Prince for a week. On Tuesday, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a notice banning U.S. civil aviation operations in Haiti below 10,000 feet for 30 days.

The United Nations announced Tuesday that its flights were also grounded. You will have noticed that following an attack on a Spirit Airlines plane during its final approach to Port-au-Prince airport, the airport is now closed until November 18, said the door -UN spokesperson, Stéphane Dujarric, during a press briefing on Tuesday.

As a result, all UN flights were suspended, obviously limiting the flow of humanitarian aid and humanitarian personnel into the country, he said, adding that the movement of more than a dozen trucks containing food and essential medical supplies to southern Haiti was also postponed. .

Haiti has been plagued by widespread gang activity and political chaos for nearly a year, with international actors also hit by direct violence in recent weeks. Last month, a United Nations helicopter was also hit by bullets while flying over Port-au-Prince. And in another incident in October, gangs targeted U.S. embassy vehicles with gunfire, subsequently prompting the evacuation of 20 embassy staff members.

In late February and early March, coordinated gang attacks forced the closure of the Haitian capital's airport and main seaport, cutting off vital supplies of food and humanitarian aid to the Caribbean country.

On Monday, Spirit said its Flight 951 from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to Port-au-Prince was hijacked and landed in Santiago, Dominican Republic, where an inspection revealed evidence of damage to the plane consistent with strikes. fire.

The plane was taken out of service and Spirit services to Port-au-Prince and Cap-Haïtien were suspended, the airline said.

In response to the Spirit incident, US airlines JetBlue and American Airlines temporarily canceled flights to and from Haiti. In a subsequent statement, JetBlue extended its flight suspension until December 2, saying bullet damage had been identified in one of its planes returning from Haiti.

JetBlue Flight 935 landed at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport with no initially reported problems, but a post-flight inspection later revealed that the exterior of the plane had been hit by a bullet, it said. the airline.

We are actively investigating this incident in conjunction with the appropriate authorities, JetBlue said, citing ongoing civil unrest as the reason for its decision to suspend flights.

The incidents came on the same day that Haiti's transition council swore in a new prime minister, businessman Alix Didier Fils-Aimé, who has pledged to restore democracy and security to the country.

Fils-Aim was officially sworn in as Haiti's new Prime Minister on Monday in a ceremony attended by various government officials in Port-au-Prince.

We are in a transition, a huge project. Of course, the first essential and necessary project for the success of the transition is the restoration of security! » Fils-Aim said during the ceremony, drawing applause from those present.

The transition council chose Fils-Aim for the position after eight of its nine voting members signed a declaration on November 8 to replace Garry Conille, who had been in office for less than a year. Copies of the signed statement were leaked over the weekend and published in the country's official newspaper on Monday morning.

In a statement shared with CNN on Sunday, council member Fritz Jean said the council made its decision after considering several issues related to Conilles' tenure as prime minister. Among them, Jean said Conille made decisions without informing the council and assumed the duties of president, such as handling diplomatic affairs.

The United States said it looked forward to working with Fils-Aim and the Council. But State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller also warned that Haiti's transitional government should prioritize governance over the competing self-interests of political actors.

Conille recognized Fils-Aim's appointment on Tuesday and wished him every success. At this crucial moment, unity and solidarity are essential for our country. Long live Haiti! he wrote about X.

Conilles' predecessor, Ariel Henry, resigned earlier this year amid growing gang violence.

