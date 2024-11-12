Ukraine war latest: North Korean troops join fighting alongside Russia; UK government holds crisis meeting over 'Putin's preparations for nuclear launch' | world news





Explanation: What does North Korea gain by sending soldiers to fight in Russia?

It is clear what Russia stands to gain by deploying some 10,000 North Korean troops to support the war in Ukraine.

What's in store for Kim Jong-un is less clear.

“North Korea may gain combat experience using drones and actual combat experience in 21st century warfare,” Alexander Gabuev, director of the Carnegie Center for Russia and Eurasia in Berlin, told partner network NBC News.

“But that is secondary to the strategic capabilities that can be gained from Russia, and I think that’s where South Korea’s concerns stem.”

Western and South Korean officials have previously suggested that North Korea is being paid through a variety of means, including resources, food and, in some cases, cash. However, as the civil war in Ukraine intensified, the relationship between the two countries deepened noticeably.

When Chairman Kim visited Russia's Vostochny Cosmodrome last summer, which set the stage for the supply of North Korean military supplies, there was speculation that Putin was exchanging valuable Russian knowledge in space technology. From a successful nuclear program.

“I think the question of whether that is actually happening is key,” Mr. Gabuev said.

“North Korea is trying to gain as much benefit as possible from this relationship,” said Edward Howell, a North Korea expert at the Chatham House think tank.

“And now North Korea is fully and unwaveringly supporting Russia in the UN Security Council, which is very beneficial to North Korea because they know that they can test missiles and provoke South Korea.

“We could get away with a nuclear test because there would be no sanctions because of Russia’s veto,” he said.

It also provides North Korea with a testing ground for its military.

“If thousands of North Korean soldiers learn how to survive on a battlefield full of drones, it would be less of a problem than if North Korea had quieter nuclear-capable submarines,” Gabuev said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/ukraine-russia-war-trump-putin-zelenskyy-latest-12541713 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos