US military says Syria strikes targeted Iran-backed groups | Conflict News





U.S. Central Command said nine targets were hit in two locations in Syria in response to an attack on U.S. forces in the previous 24 hours.

The US military carried out strikes against targets in Syria in what US Central Command (CENTCOM) said was a response to recent attacks on US forces by Iran-aligned targets in the country.

CENTCOM Commander Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla said in a statement Tuesday that the U.S. military action sends a clear message to Iran-backed armed groups operating in Syria.

Attacks against the United States and its coalition partners in the region will not be tolerated, Kurilla said, calling attacks on U.S. military personnel in Syria over the past 24 hours reckless.

These strikes will degrade the ability of Iranian-backed groups to plan and launch future attacks, CENTCOM said, adding that nine targets in two locations were hit in the U.S. attacks.

The United States has about 900 troops based in eastern Syria and another 2,500 in neighboring Iraq, whose stated mission is to advise and assist local forces fighting to prevent a resurgence of the known group under the name ISIL (ISIS), which seized large swathes of Syria and Iraq in 2014, but was later defeated in fierce fighting.

No U.S. personnel were injured in the attacks, which CENTCOM said were carried out within the previous 24 hours by Iranian-backed groups.

The US military also did not specify which armed groups were targeted in Syria or whether the strikes caused any casualties.

The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that four Syrian members of Iran-backed armed groups were killed on Monday and ten others were seriously injured when Syrian warplanes international coalition attacked a headquarters in the Al Mayadeen region in the east of the country. Syrian campaign of Deir Az Zor.

Syrian state media reported Monday that the Israeli air force attacked a humanitarian convoy in the Shamsin area, located about 20 km from the border with Lebanon, forcing the closure of the main north-south highway in Syria which connects the capital, Damascus. , with the city of Aleppo, in the north of the country.

No casualties were immediately reported and state television did not provide details of the attacked convoy, although the area is known as a gathering point for refugees fleeing Israeli attacks on Lebanon. .

On Sunday, an Israeli airstrike also hit a residential building in the Damascus suburb of Sayyida Zeinab, killing seven civilians, including women and children, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported. Twenty other people were injured in the attack, SANA said.

Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes in Syria in recent years, but rarely acknowledges attacks on its neighbor, which it says target Iran-backed armed groups that threaten Israel's security.

