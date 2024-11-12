The U.S. women's under-16 and under-15 national teams will hold simultaneous training camps in Chula Vista, California.





CHICAGO (November 12, 2024) The United States women's under-16 and under-15 national teams will host simultaneous training camps Nov. 14-20 at the Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center , in California.

The age limit for the next FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup, the first edition after FIFA made it an annual competition, is January 1, 2008. This means that players born on or after that date are eligible and that the best players from the 2009 or even 2010 age groups could be on the list to qualify for this World Cup which will be held in Morocco from 2025 to 2029.

The U-16s will be coached by Patchy Toledo and the U-15s by Ciara Crinion. This is the first camp in this age group for the U-16s and the second for the U-15s.

Ten players from the U.S. U-16 WNYT team for this camp helped the United States win the 2024 Concacaf U-15 Women's Championship last August in Costa Rica, including Carolina Reyna, who led the team with six goals in this tournament. Midfielder Deus Stanislaus and forward Mak Whitham, who will officially begin his professional career with NY/NJ Gotham FC in January, both scored three times. Whitham played in the Gothams Summer Cup final against the Kansas City Current on October 25. Midfielder Loradana Paletta, who was also part of the Concacaf U-15 champions, is the only player born in 2011 on this U-16 list. Whitham was born in 2010.

The U-15 squad includes 14-year-old midfielder Stella Spitzer, who recently became the youngest player to compete in the USL Super League when she made her debut for Carolina Ascent FC.

USA U-16 WOMEN'S YOUTH NATIONAL TEAM National Training Camp Chula Vista, California.

GOALKEEPERS (3): Maddie Freeman (FRAM Soccer Club; Torrance, Calif.), Layla Tucakovic (FC Bay Area Surf; San Jose, Calif.), Brooke Volpp (San Diego Surf SC; Encinitas, Calif.)

DEFENDERS (7): Meila Brewer (Kansas City Athletics; Overland Park, Kan.), Chloe Griswell (Solar SC; Cleburne, Texas), Madeline Maves (Seattle United; Seattle, Wash.), Chloe Miller (MVLA SC; Los Gatos, California), Alyssa Shim (Beach FC; Cypress, California), Elena Vera (Davis Legacy SC; Fairfield, California), Anaiah Williams (Eclipse Select SC; Glendale Heights, Illinois)

MIDFIELDERS (7): Karis Buehler (Slammers FC HB Koge; Fullerton, Calif.), Mia Corona (Legends FC; Cypress, Calif.), Grace Murray (Beach FC; Redondo Beach, Calif.), Loradana Paletta (New York City FC Syosset, NY), Deus Stanislaus (PDA; Fort Washington, Pennsylvania), Caroline Swann (Solar SC; Dallas, Texas), Kylie Tang (Utah Royals FC Arizona; Waimnalo, Hawaii)

FORWARDS (7): Giselle Aguilar (Solar SC; Cleburne, Texas), Kendra Hansen (Kickers SC; Tustin, California), Anna Korney (Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC; Penfield, Pennsylvania), Rhea Moore (St. John's SC; Sacramento, Texas ), California), KK Ream (Utah Avalanche; Herriman, Utah), Carolina Reyna (Austin Sting; Austin, Texas), Mark Whitham (NJ/NY Gotham FC, NWSL; Granite Bay, California);

USA U-15 WOMEN'S NATIONAL YOUTH TEAM National Training Camp Chula Vista, California.

GOALKEEPERS (3): Camille Barrett (Solar SC; Plano, Texas), Molly Gaffney (Real Colorado; Highlands Ranch, Colorado), Olivia Newcome (Charlotte SA; Charlotte, North Carolina)

DEFENDERS (8): Mercy Karson (Mustang SC; Walnut Creek, Calif.), Madison Kline (St. Louis Scott Gallagher; Edwardsville, Ill.), Lucy Nelson (St. Louis DA; O'Fallon, Mo.), Sophia Polizzi (World Class FC; Tomkins Cove, NY), Emma Sullivan (San Juan SC; Carmichael, CA), Cassandra Travers (Bay Area Surf SC; Santa Cruz, CA), Tori Williams (MVLA SC; Mountain View, CA), Gigi Zuniga ( MVLA SC; Freedom, California)

MIDFIELDERS (6): Ella Ahn (San Diego Surf SC; San Diego, Calif.), Allison Huff (Bay Area Surf SC; Ukiah, Calif.), Quinn Luecke (Internationals SC; Copley, Ohio), Ainsley McGuire (St. Louis Scott Gallagher; St. Louis, Missouri), Zoey Nelson (Seattle United; Seattle, Washington), Dorothea Perry (MVLA SC; Mountain View, California)

FORWARDS (7): Kayleigh Cabigon (San Diego Surf SC; San Diego, California), Dylan Ohm (Penn Fusion SA; Media, Pennsylvania), Valentina Perrotta (Bethesda SC; Rockville, Maryland), Riley Rountree (Eastside FC; Seattle, Washington), Sadie Siedel (Mustang SC; Oakland, California), Stella Spitzer (Carolina Ascent FC, USL SL; Lewis Center, Ohio), Sydney Williams (United Futbol Academy; Canton, Georgia)

