Starmer and Trump clash over climate change ambitions

Sir Keir Starmer and Donald Trump are on a collision course over the climate crisis after the prime minister on Tuesday positioned himself as an international leader in trying to achieve net zero.

The Prime Minister is one of the only world leaders from the G20 to attend the Cop29 climate conference in Baku, where he announced that the UK's carbon emissions will fall by 81% by 2035.

However, it comes as President-elect Trump announced that he would lead the United States in the opposite direction amid controversy as he appointed Lee Zeldin to head the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

There are serious concerns that President Trump will now withdraw from the Paris Climate Agreement, as he did in his first term.

Open image from gallery

Keir Starmer (PA) speaking in Baku on Tuesday

Former Rep. Zeldin, a longtime critic of net-zero policies, will be tasked with repealing environmental rules and regulations introduced by President Joe Biden's administration.

At the meeting, Sir Keir refused to directly attack government leaders for dodging the meeting and did not directly criticize President Trump. But he said this: We are here to show leadership.

He has made it clear that he wants London to become the green financial center of the world and for the UK to be at the forefront of new green technologies.

The new target to reduce carbon emissions is consistent with recommendations from the UK's climate watchdog, the Climate Change Committee.

This target is based on emissions reductions compared to 1990 levels and forms the UK's Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC), which is the country's commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to mitigate climate change.

Setting greenhouse gas emissions targets for the UK, Sir Keir said: “The race is on for the clean energy jobs of the future and the economy of tomorrow.

I don't want to be in the middle of the pack, I want to be ahead of the game.

Open image from gallery

Lee Zeldin is the new director of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (Getty).

He told reporters in Baku: In this Police I was delighted to announce that we are building on our reputation as a climate leader with the UK's 2035 NDC target to reduce all greenhouse gas emissions by at least 81% below 1990 levels.

But global problems also require global partnerships and responsible international cooperation. That is why we are using the opportunity at this Cop to once again urge all parties to achieve their ambitious goals.

Sir Keir's pledge was welcomed as a strong signal to the international community, despite many of Britain's international allies not attending the summit.

Nick Mabey, co-CEO of climate think tank E3G, said: By achieving this target… the UK is stepping up as a climate leader at a time when such leadership is desperately needed.

Dr Caterina Brandmayr, head of policy and translation at the Grantham Institute Climate Change and Environment, part of Imperial College London, said this is exactly what the world needs now.

He added that the UK's NDC sends a strong signal to the international community and motivates other countries to pursue ambitious NDCs as Cop29 negotiations progress.

Mr Zeldin, 44, took to X (formerly Twitter) to allay fears about his appointment.

We will restore America's energy dominance, revitalize the auto industry to bring back American jobs, and make America a global leader in AI. We will do so while protecting access to clean air and water.

Ms. Zeldin is a Trump ally and ran in a close race for New York governor in 2022, narrowly losing to Democrat Kathy Hochul.

There are concerns about comments he made in 2014 in which he said he was not yet sold on the whole argument that he has as serious a problem as anyone else with climate change.

British Energy Secretary Ed Miliband, who canceled North Sea oil and gas contracts in his first week in office, was more optimistic about his relationship with the Trump administration on the issue.

He told reporters: We will try to find common ground with Donald Trump, and he will make his own decisions about what he wants to do. I certainly want him to stay in the Paris climate agreement, but that's his decision.

But Alok Sharma, a former Tory cabinet minister and chair of Cop26, warned: If the new Trump administration decides to withdraw from the Paris Agreement and step back from climate leadership for a second time, I hope other countries will step up and work to fill the void. Some infringements, including by the new British government.

