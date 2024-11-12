The US Congress will hold another hearing on UFOs this week. Here's how to watch





Watch live! 2nd UFO hearing held by US Congress, witnesses include FMR. military – YouTube Watch on

The US government is holding another hearing on UFOs this week, and you can watch it live.

The U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Oversight and Accountability will lead the hearing titled “Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena: Exposing the Truth.” The name of the event refers to UFOs by their new favorite acronym, which further encompasses sightings that can take place not only in the air but also in space, as well as those that take place in multiple domains.

The hearing will take place at the Rayburn House Office Building in Washington DC at 11:30 a.m. ET (4:30 p.m. GMT) on Wednesday, November 13. You can watch it live here on Space.com, courtesy of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability.

This is the second congressional hearing that the U.S. Congress has convened to “further lift the curtain on the U.S. government's secret UAP research programs and the undisclosed results they produced,” according to a press release from the Chamber. The hearing will examine the U.S. Department of Defense's strict classification policies regarding UAP and related topics, and explore ways to “ensure that the American public is better informed on this topic.”

It will be a joint hearing, led by Reps. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) and Glenn Grothman (R-Wis.), who argue that “the American people are tired of obfuscation and refusal to disclose information by the federal government,” according to the House statement.

“Americans deserve to understand what the government has learned about UAP sightings and the nature of the potential threats these phenomena pose. We can only ensure this understanding by ensuring systemic and consistent transparency. more light and bring greater accountability to this issue,” Mace and Grothman said in the statement.

Among the expert witnesses at the hearing will be Luis Elizondo, a decorated former counterintelligence officer who has claimed for years that the U.S. government is hiding information about the UAP, including materials recovered from crashed flying saucers.

“The campaign of cover-up and disinformation has been so successful that most scientists don’t even know UAPs are real,” Elizondo wrote in his 2024 book “Imminent.” The book also claims that four “deceased non-human bodies” were found in the infamous 1947 accident in Roswell, New Mexico and that “China and Russia do not have the same stigma and can employ their scientists to work on this subject for them.”

Elizondo also claimed direct knowledge of U.S. programs that employ individuals with psychic powers to “remote view” remote locations. Most recently, the former counterintelligence officer hosted a paid event during which a photo was shown that Elizondo said was a “real photo” of a UFO “mothership” above a American embassy. Within a few days, it was discovered that the photo was the reflection of a lamp in a window.

The House hearing will also include Tim Gallaudet, a retired U.S. Navy rear admiral who has unidentified submersible objects, arguing that “these underwater anomalies endanger U.S. maritime security.” Gallaudet also told interviewers that her daughter is a “medium” who can communicate with spirits.

Other speakers at the hearing included journalist Michael Shellenberger, who also alleged that the U.S. government was hiding UFO recovery programs, and former NASA associate administrator for space policy and partnerships Michael Gold , who is a member of NASA's UAP Independent Study Team.

According to NASA Administrator Bill Nelson's remarks in September 2024 when the team's report was released, “the main takeaway from the study is that there is much more to learn.” .

“NASA's independent study team found no evidence that UAPs have an extraterrestrial origin, but we don't know what it is,” Nelson said.

