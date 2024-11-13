Hugh Jackman and Sutton Fosters Romance caused his divorce: source (except)





On October 26, gossip blogger Tasha Lustig spilled tea about Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster on her Instagram account. “Y'all remember when I told you this man was up to no good,” the content creator asked, pointing to a photo of the Music Man costars looking in love on a red carpet. Lustig went on to say that Jackman had “blindsided” his ex-wife, Deborra-lee Furness, by “running off with the mistress” and that the Broadway stars planned to “soft launch” their relationship publicly.

The juicy post quickly attracted a ton of viewers, including Furness, who “liked” it from her private account (visible only to people she follows on the platform), as well as over 25,000 others, and Furness' close friend, British media personality Amanda. de Cadenet, who writes: “You are on point with this one. My beloved friend Deb is about to shine it any time FYI! »

Social media activity appeared to confirm rumors of a secret romance between Jackman, 56, and Foster, 49, who starred together in the 2022 Broadway revival. (Jackman and ex Furness announced their split in September 2023; Foster filed for divorce from screenwriter Ted Griffin on October 25.) Sources confirm in the latest issue of Us Weekly that Jackman and Foster are currently together — and that their friendship turned romantic during the the show lasted for 11 months, while they were married to other people.

“Sutton and Hugh's relationship is the reason Hugh and Deb divorced,” says a Foster source. “A lot of people on Broadway knew, and we kept it quiet because they are both such nice, wonderful people. Everyone respected their privacy. But there was a connection and an overlap. According to the source, Jackman and Foster are still going strong: “They're really happy now.”

Instant connection STEPHEN LOVEKIN/SHUTTERSTOCK

Jackman and Foster have moved in the same Broadway circles for years. During a late-night appearance, Jackman revealed he “watched everything she did” and joked that he saw Foster star in Thoroughly Modern Millie when she was “like 4″ . (Foster won a Tony for her performance in 2002, when she was 27). Jackman delighted: “[She’s] amazing.”

They hit it off immediately after being cast in The Music Man. In 2022, Foster told Vogue Jackman that she had become one of his closest friends — and noted that they even had family gatherings. (Jackman and Furness, 68, adopted son Oscar, 24, in 2000, and daughter Ava, 19, in 2005; Foster and Griffin are the parents of Emily, 7, whom they adopted in 2017.) You usually approach these things thinking, “Well, I hope we get along well,” she explained, “but we just spent Memorial Day with our families.”

Foster also revealed that she and Jackman adopted an intimate ritual in which they would sit on the floor in her dressing room and chat before each show. “It's such a wonderful thing,” Foster said during an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan. “We just talk and catch up on our day. That was one of the best parts of the whole thing,” she added, “that I made this wonderful new friend.”

During rehearsals, they often posted cute photos and videos on Instagram, gushing over each other. “This show is nothing without you,” Jackman wrote alongside a clip of them practicing a dance. On opening night, Foster shared photos of her and Jackman on the red carpet with the caption: “This man. An honor to be by your side. You. Are. THE. BEST.”

Furness suspected nothing – even after seeing her then-husband and Foster passionately kissing on stage night after night. “Deborra-lee was taken aback when she found out about the affair during the run of the show,” an industry source said. “It was apparently Broadway's worst kept secret, and Deborra-lee was the last to know.” We learned that Jackman never came clean about this matter. “He didn’t recognize it,” adds the industry source. Furness wanted to save the marriage, but Jackman's relationship with Foster continued.

Painful Betrayal (LR) Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

For decades, Jackman and Furness seemed to be one of Hollywood's strongest couples. The Wolverine star fell in love with Furness when they starred together in the Australian series Correlli. (Like Foster, Furness was his leading lady.) Just five months after they met, Jackman popped the question. “I knew that two weeks after meeting Deb, we were going to be together for the rest of our lives,” he once confessed.

During a talk show appearance in 2016, Jackman said his marriage “gets better and better” with time, adding, “She's the greatest thing that's ever happened to me.” » The actor said he was grateful to have met her before he rose to fame in the early 2000s. “Everything that happened in my career and on screen, off screen, we have always done together.”

In April 2023, Jackman celebrated his 27th wedding anniversary with a gushing message aimed at Furness. “Together we created a beautiful family. And life,” he wrote. “Your laughter, your wit, your generosity, your humor, your insolence, your courage and your loyalty are an incredible gift to me. I love you with all my heart.

While one source notes that Jackman and Foster's affair had already begun at this point, another source claims to have first heard of a romance between the two men last November, two months after the actor announced the end of his marriage. “We have been fortunate to share nearly three decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful and loving marriage,” Jackman and Furness said in a statement at the time. “Our journey is now changing and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth. »

A friend of the couple says Furness was heartbroken. “[For a] woman who has been married since [27] year old who then finds out that her partner has been unfaithful and is untrustworthy, it's a pretty devastating life experience,” the friend says, noting that Furness has been extremely gracious behind the scenes in order to protect her family . “I think a lot of people were shocked [Hugh] could do this to him, especially since she is the mother of his children and they have lived three decades of life together,” explains the friend. “A little respect might have been in order.” A source close to Furness says she is a survivor: “[Deborra-lee] is a strong, resilient and creative woman.

What's next Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

On the side of Jackman and Foster, things are progressing. “They don’t live together because of their children,” explains a source from the theater world. “But Sutton talked to people on Broadway about this relationship. Everyone [there] has known about it for a long time. » A resident of Sutton's New York apartment building told other neighbors that he had seen Jackman, who also lives in the city, coming and going.

Foster's source says Jackman knows his reputation is on the line. “Hugh's image is that he's the nicest guy in Hollywood,” the source says. “So he doesn’t know what to do with it.”

