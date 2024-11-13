UK approves five undersea cables to boost clean energy supplies





The UK has approved five new electrical interconnection cables to Ireland and continental Europe, with a total cost of around $7 billion, to increase grid flexibility in an era of increasing renewable power.

Energy regulator Ofgem said the project, which would increase private electricity bills by $2 to $5 a year from 2030 to 2055, would boost the North Sea wind industry and power millions of homes.

Two of the five projects will connect the UK directly to wind farms in Belgium and the Netherlands.

The remaining three routes run between England and Germany, Wales and Ireland, and Scotland and Northern Ireland. The projects, with a total capacity of just over 6 GW, are expected to be fully operational by 2032, bringing total interconnector capacity to 18 GW, according to Ofgem.

Connecting electricity infrastructure across Europe will make it easier to balance the grid despite renewable energy generation being intermittent. The new cable will help the UK export surplus power on windy days or import power when renewable generation falls.

There are currently nine operational cables in the UK, with two more under construction. According to the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero, 13% of the UK's electricity was imported via the interconnector in the second quarter of this year.

Dieter Helm, an energy markets expert at the University of Oxford, said it was a good thing Britain was building it quickly because it needed to keep it going. He said that by 2030, the UK's energy plan expects around 20-25% of demand to be met through interconnectors and active demand management, which he calls voluntary outages.

However, he added that the UK's location outside the EU's internal energy market adds additional bureaucracy to the use of the interconnector and it is unclear how force majeure events will unfold. The question arises: will EU countries continue to send power to the UK, or reserve it for the domestic market? he asked.

The UK imported 12.1 TWh of electricity in the quarter, up 31% year-on-year, and exported 2.9 TWh, up 75% year-on-year. Ofgem predicts that the UK will become a net exporter of electricity by the 2030s as more UK wind power comes online.

Ofgem's head of infrastructure, Akshay Kaul, said these new connections would help tap the vast potential of the North Sea as we transition to a cleaner power system that relies more on intermittent wind and solar energy.

He added that the infrastructure will play a key role in making the UK's energy supplies more affordable and reducing dependence on volatile foreign gas markets and associated price spikes.

Projects approved by Ofgem include the 2.4 billion Tarchon line to Germany, the 860 million MaresConnect project and the 700 million LirlC project, as well as two lines to wind farms in the Netherlands and Belgium being built by National Grid.

Ofgem said interconnectors typically take six to 10 years to go from planning to operation, with construction taking three to five years. However, some projects have recently been delayed due to high demand for cables and other infrastructure.

The UK has put in place a cap mechanism that provides developers with a minimum return on their projects and limits on potential upside for 25 years.

