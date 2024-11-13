Fact Check: Was Elon Musk's Starlink Used to Rig the US Election? | US Election News 2024





Some social media users say they have found an explanation for Vice President Kamala Harris' 2024 election defeat. They say billionaire Elon Musk's Starlink technology manipulated votes to benefit President-elect Donald Trump.

Starlink is an internet provider that uses satellites to provide connectivity; it is a subsidiary of Musk's commercial spaceflight company, SpaceX.

Musks Starlink has been uploading votes in swing states, a November 10 Threads article said. Swing State voters voted against Democrats, but Trump at the top? Unlikely. The Starlink satellites explode, destroying the evidence.

Starlink made headlines in recent weeks when the company distributed equipment to help people regain internet access in hurricane-affected areas. For some, this decision was further proof of the conspiracy.

The Russians have access to Starlink terminals and therefore to satellites. Russians are known hackers, another Threads article from November 10 said. Elon Musk and the American government. sent Starlink terminals to Florida, Georgia, North and South Carolina, Tennessee, Kentucky, Virginia and West Virginia due to hurricanes.

OtherThreads users summarized the unsubstantiated claims: People say Elon Musk used Starlink to steal the US election for Donald Trump.

Election security experts and state and local election officials have refuted the claims, saying the 2024 presidential election is secure and there is no evidence of fraud linked to Starlink.

Starlink is suspected by conspiracy theorists not because of what it does, but because Elon Musk owns it, said Mike Rothschild, a journalist, author and conspiracy theory expert.

This conspiracy theory has been circulating on Threads amid a broader wave of election denial claims from liberals that mimic Republicans' false claims about 2020 election fraud.

Conspiracy theories about the theft of lost elections are a natural way to deal with an unexpected outcome, Rothschild said, adding that it is important to leave the conspiracy behind and accept reality.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches, carrying 23 Starlink satellites into low Earth orbit, from Cape Canaveral, Florida, on May 6, 2024. [Joe Skipper/Reuters]

Election infrastructure is secure

Jen Easterly, director of the Federal Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, reported on November 6 that the agency had no evidence of malicious activity that materially impacted the security or integrity of our electoral infrastructure.

Officials in swing states that received Starlink technology after the September and October hurricanes also said Starlink technology could not have been used to benefit Trump.

North Carolina's tabulators and ballot-marking devices are never connected to the Internet, said Patrick Gannon, a spokesman for the North Carolina State Board of Elections. State law prohibits connecting such equipment to the Internet, he added.

Satellite internet devices were not used to tabulate or download vote counts in North Carolina, Gannon said. Additionally, our tabulated results are encrypted from source to destination, preventing results from being altered in transit. We have no evidence of any modification of votes by anyone.

The other six swing states, Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, have similar election security protocols to ensure that voting equipment is never connected to the internet during counting ballot papers.

Even if Starlink had been used in some way to change the vote count, there are systems designed to detect discrepancies in the tabulations, including risk-limiting audits, canvassing, and certification of vote results. elections, said Michael Specter, an assistant professor at the Georgia Institute of Technology who specializes in elections. security.

None of these are foolproof, but each makes a successful attack significantly less likely, Specter said.

Generally speaking, voting machines are not connected to the Internet, experts say. In some states, ballot tabulators are briefly connected to the Internet to transmit results when polls close. And in many places, other election infrastructure, such as voter registries containing digital voter registration lists, have internet connectivity.

We found little evidence that Starlink is widely used in elections. Even in Asheville, North Carolina's Buncombe County, one of the places hardest hit by Hurricane Helene, election officials told PolitiFact that Starlink was not used for any election functions.

Genya Coulter, senior election analyst for the OSET Institute, a nonprofit group focused on accurate, secure and transparent elections, said she knows Starlink technology has been used to support election infrastructure in one Location: Tulare County, California. Trump won Tulare County with about 60% of the vote.

Most rural areas of the county have little or no broadband access, and Starlink was used to connect electronic voting records to a county election database, Coulter said. Voting books are lists of digital voter registration records.

The vote tabulators were not connected to Starlink satellite internet, she said, adding that the county had about 28,000 in-person voters.

Regarding allegations that Russian hackers influenced the election results, Coulter said she was less concerned about Russian hackers affecting vote totals and significantly more concerned about the deluge of incorrect election information that Russia-linked groups were distributing online ahead of the election and through what officials said were bomb threats targeting election infrastructure. of Russian origin.

Starlink owner Elon Musk speaks as former U.S. President Donald Trump looks on during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, October 5, 2024. [File: Carlos Barria/Reuters]

What about reports of a Starlink satellite fireball?

On November 10, a Starlink satellite re-entered the Earth's atmosphere heading southeast from Washington to Texas and exploded.

Jonathan McDowell, an astrophysicist and head of the Science Data Systems Group at NASA's Chandra X-ray Center, said there was nothing remarkable about it.

It's not a matter of suddenly deciding to remove this satellite in the last week, McDowell said. Such re-entries have been happening almost daily for the past few years, they just happen at random times and places around the world, so rarely in the US at night where Americans can see them.

According to U.S. Space Force data, SpaceX decommissioned this satellite on Aug. 2, when the satellite began lowering its orbit, McDowell said. SpaceX abandoned the satellite on October 13, McDowell added.

Astronomers in the southwestern United States reported seeing fireballs early on the morning of November 10. McDowell said that's normal: During satellite reentry and breakup, observers can sometimes see fireballs moving slowly across the sky.

Why Democrats Won the Senate Elections While Trump Won the Presidency

Some of the articles that started the Starlink conspiracy theory pointed to Democratic successes in some down-and-out races as evidence that something was wrong with the Trump-Harris results. Although there is a strong correlation between votes cast for president and senator, it is not foolproof. Voters are free to choose candidates from different parties for different positions, and a fraction of voters do so.

Ticket splitting, when voters choose a Democrat for one office and a Republican for another, has become less common in recent election cycles as political polarization has increased. But this practice has not completely disappeared.

Being an incumbent can help candidates get re-elected. For example, in two swing states, Democratic incumbents retained their Senate seats: Tammy Baldwin in Wisconsin and Jacky Rosen in Nevada. Their accomplishments in office and voter familiarity could have helped these candidates.

Controversy, or lack thereof, can also affect candidates' campaigns. In Arizona, for example, Republican Kari Lake gained voters' attention in 2022 when she lost a gubernatorial race based largely on allegations that elections were fraudulent, including the presidential race of 2020 won by Biden. This year, she lost to Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego, a retired U.S. Marine and Latino, during a campaign year in which Latino voters played a central role in the electorate.

Specter, the professor, said the split vote does not provide sufficient evidence that malfeasance occurred.

Our decision

Threads articles said Musk's Starlink technology manipulated votes in the 2024 election to benefit Trump.

Federal and state election officials have refuted claims of 2024 election fraud, including claims that Starlink manipulated vote counts.

Voting machines are generally not connected to the Internet, and existing systems ensure that votes are tabulated fairly and accurately.

We found only one example in California, not a swing state, of using Starlink technology to support election infrastructure, such as connecting electronic voting records to a county election database.

We rate these Pants on Fire claims!

PolitiFact researcher Caryn Baird and PolitiFact North Carolina writer Paul Specht contributed to this report.

