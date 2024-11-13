US inflation hits 2.6%





Unlock the White House Watch newsletter for free

Your guide to what the 2024 US elections mean for Washington and the world

US inflation rose to 2.6% in October, as the Federal Reserve debates whether to cut interest rates at its final meeting before US President-elect Donald Trump takes office.

Wednesday's figure from the Bureau of Labor Statistics was in line with economists' expectations for a growth rate of 2.6 percent and higher than September's 2.4 percent.

Once volatile food and energy prices were excluded, the core CPI remained stable at 3.3 percent on an annual basis. However, monthly core prices rose 0.3 percent for the third consecutive month, indicating that core inflation has not yet been fully brought under control.

Alberto Musalem, President of the St. Louis Fed, warned in a speech Wednesday that the risk of inflation stagnating above 2 percent or rising had increased, while the risk of a rapid deterioration in labor market may have declined.

He reiterated his call for a gradual reduction in interest rates.

Sarah House, senior economist at Wells Fargo, said the figures released Wednesday showed it was difficult to eliminate this last strand of inflation, highlighting the long tail of the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and the persistence pressures on prices in services.

Inflation data will be closely watched by the US central bank, which cut its benchmark rate by 0.75 percentage points in two successive meetings to a new target range of 4.5 percent to 4.75 percent.

Fed officials are trying to achieve a neutral rate that keeps inflation under control without crushing demand, aiming to achieve what's known as a soft landing that would avoid a recession.

Following Trump's election, markets are worried about a resurgence in inflation, driving Treasury yields higher. They fell slightly after the data was released on Wednesday, with investors betting that the Fed was now more likely to cut interest rates next month.

Futures markets imply about an 80 percent chance of a quarter-point decline in December, compared with 60 percent before the inflation figures.

Some content could not be loaded. Check your Internet connection or browser settings.

Two-year Treasury yields, which track interest rate expectations, fell 0.06 percentage points to 4.28 percent.

House said I thought I'd see some relief [the inflation data] This was not a pleasant surprise or relief as it was just as expected.

U.S. stocks were flat, with the S&P 500 closing up less than 0.1 percent and the Nasdaq Composite losing 0.3 percent.

Most indicators suggest the US economy is in good health, with recent retail sales figures suggesting consumers are continuing to spend. The labor market is also robust despite last month's poor jobs report, which was hurt by hurricanes and a strike at Boeing.

Inflation has fallen significantly from its peak of more than 9 percent in 2022, but progress has slowed in recent months.

On a monthly basis, prices increased by 0.3 percent, in line with the last three reports. Half of that increase came from a 0.4 percent increase in the housing cost tracking index, the BLS reported Wednesday.

Energy prices remained stable for the month, following a 1.9 percent decline in September. Further increases in airfares were offset by lower prices for clothing and furniture.

At a news conference last week, following the Fed's latest quarter-point rate cut, Chairman Jay Powell said he expected inflation to follow an upward trend. bumpy trajectory over the next two years before stabilizing near the central bank's 2% target.

Recommended

Neel Kashkari, president of the Minneapolis Fed, told Bloomberg on Wednesday that he believes inflation is heading toward [in] the right direction.

But the situation could become more unstable after Trump's victory. The president-elect has pledged to adopt drastic tariffs, massively deport immigrants and cut taxes. Economists warn that these policies could fuel price pressures while creating uncertainty that could hamper growth.

Mark McCormick, head of foreign exchange and emerging markets strategy at TD Securities, said a second Trump presidency, combined with relatively strong recent economic data, calls for caution about the idea that inflation could return to 2 percent at a comfortable pace in the near future.

Powell said last week that the Fed had not speculated on the timing or substance of any future policy changes. So, he said, in the short term, the elections will have no effect on our political decisions.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/57597860-419a-4d34-946a-90f4c698def3 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos