US flights halted for a month after attacks





The US aviation regulator has suspended flights by US carriers to Haiti for at least 30 days after three gun attacks in one day on planes departing from the Caribbean country.

Planes from JetBlue, Spirit and American Airlines were all hit by bullets Monday after flying to the capital, Port-au-Prince.

In the attack on the Spirit plane, a flight attendant was slightly injured, but no passengers were injured.

On Tuesday, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued an Air Mission Notice (Notam) prohibiting flights due to flight safety risks associated with continued security instability.

An increasingly violent gang war has ravaged the poorest country in the Americas since the assassination of President Jovenel Mose in 2021. More than 3,600 people have been killed in Haiti since January and more than 500,000 have been forced to leave their homes , according to the UN.

The country maintains close relations with the United States, which is home to a large Haitian diaspora.

U.S. flights are now not permitted within 10,000 feet (3,048 m) of Haiti's territory and airspace.

Separately, the FBI said it was involved in the investigation into the Spirit shooting.

The FBI is aware of the incident and is working with our law enforcement partners,” he said. “As this is an ongoing matter, we have no other comments.

The three American airlines involved had already suspended their flights independently after the attacks:

American Airlines announced Tuesday that one of its planes, American Flight 819, had been hit by a bullet in Haiti. The damage was discovered during a post-flight inspection after landing in Miami, Florida. JetBlue Airways Flight 634 returning from Port-au-Prince was discovered with gunshot damage after arriving in New York. Spirit Airlines Flight 951 from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, was hit by gunfire as it attempted to land in Port-au-Prince. It was diverted to the neighboring Dominican Republic, where it landed safely at Santiago airport.

In a statement, the US Embassy in Haiti said it was “aware of efforts by gangs to block travel to and from Port-au-Prince” and said the security situation in the country remained “unpredictable and dangerous “.

Monday's attacks took place just as a new prime minister took office in Haiti.

Alix Didier Fils-Aim said her priority was to “restore security,” according to the AFP news agency.

The US State Department on Tuesday urged Haitian leaders to put personal interests aside and focus on rebuilding the country.

“The acute and immediate needs of the Haitian people require that the transitional government prioritize governance over the competing personal interests of political actors,” a statement said.

