Paul vs. Tyson Start Time: When does the ring walk start in the UK and US?





Your support helps us tell the story

From reproductive rights to climate change to big tech, The Independent is where the stories are unfolding. Whether we're investigating the finances of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing 'The A Word,' the latest documentary highlighting American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to analyze the facts. Messaging.

At such a critical moment in American history, we need reporters on the field. Your donations allow us to continue sending journalists to tell both sides of the story.

The Independent is trusted by Americans across politics. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to block Americans' reporting and analysis with a paywall. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, and those who can afford it should pay for it.

Your support makes all the difference.CloseRead More

Jake Paul and Mike Tyson will finally fight each other this week, with their controversial bout streaming live on Netflix.

Heavyweight icon Tyson, 58, has not competed professionally in 19 years but will be back in action when he takes on Paul, 27, who has gone 10-1 as a professional since making a name for himself as a YouTube star.

The Americans were scheduled to box in July, but Tyson suffered a recurrence of his ulcer during the flight, causing the fight to be delayed.

Now the game will be played this week at AT&T Stadium in Texas, with up to 80,000 fans in attendance at the home of the Dallas Cowboys.

Here's everything you need to know about Battle Night timing.

What time does the ring walk take place?

The game will be held on Friday, November 15th at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. This 80,000-capacity stadium is the home of the NFL's Dallas Cowboys.

The event begins at 1am GMT on Saturday 16 November (5pm PT, 7pm CT and 8pm ET on Friday). A time has not yet been announced for the Paul vs. Tyson ring walk, but it is scheduled for 4 a.m. GMT on Saturday (8 p.m. PT, 10 p.m. CT, and 11 p.m. ET on Friday).

How can I watch it?

In an unprecedented move, Paul vs Tyson will be live streamed on Netflix. The fight is not a pay-per-view. Available to all existing and new subscribers.

If you want to stream major sporting events while traveling or watching from abroad, you'll need a VPN. Get the best VPN deals in the UK. Viewers using a VPN must ensure that it complies with their local regulations and the terms and conditions of their service provider.

What are the rules?

The match lasts eight rounds of two minutes each, with knockouts permitted. Contrary to rumors, boxers will not be wearing head protection. However, their gloves weigh 14 ounces more than the standard 10 ounce versions.

How much do fighters make?

Mike Tyson (left) and Jake Paul are scheduled to fight each other in November (Getty Images)

Although the battle wallet has not been officially released, Paul claimed it at a press conference in August: I'm here to make $40 million and take down a legend. According to friend and former UFC champion Henry Cejudo, $40 million is equivalent to roughly $31.1 million, and Tyson will earn around $20 million ($15.4 million).

multiplication

Paul 2/5

Tyson 12/5

9/1 draw

Via Betway. Get all the latest boxing betting site offers. An independent vet betting site for usability, security and responsible gambling tools. Here you can claim your free bets and use them on a variety of sports. Please read the terms and conditions.

Full Battle Card (subject to change, C represents champion)

Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson (heavyweight)

Katie Taylor (C defense) vs. Amanda Serrano 2 (Undisputed Women's Super Lightweight Title)

Mario Barrios (Interim C) vs Abel Ramos (WBC Welterweight Title)

Shadashia Green vs Melinda Watful (vacant women's WBO super middleweight title)

Lucas Vardy vs Corey Marksman (Lightweight)

Bruce Carrington vs Dana Coolwell (featherweight)

Neeraj Goyat vs Winderson Nunes (middleweight)

We may receive commission from some links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps fund journalism at The Independent.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/boxing/paul-tyson-ring-walks-time-b2646254.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos