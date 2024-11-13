Trump chooses Mike Huckabee as US ambassador to Israel





Washington CNN —

President-elect Donald Trump announced Tuesday that he has nominated former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee to serve as U.S. ambassador to Israel, a staunch supporter of Israel who once argued that Palestinians did not exist.

Mike was a great public servant, governor and religious leader for many years. He loves Israel and the people of Israel, and likewise the people of Israel love him. Mike will work tirelessly to bring peace to the Middle East! » Trump said in a statement.

Huckabees' daughter, Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, served as Trump's press secretary during his first administration.

Huckabee has been staunchly pro-Israel throughout his career, including on what he says are the country's claims to the West Bank.

On Wednesday, he said it was of course possible that the United States would support the Israeli government if it attempted to annex territory occupied by Israel.

In an interview on Israeli Army Radio, Huckabee was asked whether the Trump administration would support annexation in the West Bank, known in Israel as enforcing sovereignty.

Of course, Huckabee said. I will not play politics, I will lead the president's policies. But he has already demonstrated during his first term that there has never been an American president who has been more helpful in understanding Israel's sovereignty.

Since the relocation of the embassy, ​​the recognition of the Golan Heights and Jerusalem as capital. No one has done more than President Trump. And I really hope that continues.

Israel has occupied the West Bank since it conquered the territory from Jordan in 1967. In the decades since, it has expanded Jewish settlements in the region, considered illegal under international law, despite signing a series of peace deals with the Palestinians in the 1990s. About half a million Israelis live in West Bank settlements.

His selection will be a welcome culmination of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's long mission to strengthen ties with American evangelicals.

Huckabee has spent a lot of time in Israel and led a tour of the country for the company Senior Adult Travel Inc. as recently as May, according to the company's website.

In a video obtained by CNN's Andrew Kaczynski during Huckabee's 2015 presidential campaign, Huckabee suggested that if a Palestinian state were to be created, it should be in neighboring countries like Egypt, Syria or Jordan , rather than within Israeli borders.

Basically, there's really no such thing as I have to be careful saying this, because people are really going to be upset, there's really no Palestinian, Huckabee said during a campaign stop in 2008 in Massachusetts while speaking to two Orthodox Jewish men. There isn't one.

He has supported Israeli settlements in the West Bank, including laying the cornerstone for a new neighborhood in one of the largest settlements, just east of Jerusalem, in 2017.

He then told Oren Lieberman on CNN that he rejected the use of the word colonies.

I think Israel has title to Judea and Samaria, Huckabee said, using the biblical term for the West Bank. There are certain words I refuse to use. The West Bank does not exist. This is Judea and Samaria. There is no regulation. They are communities, they are neighborhoods, they are cities. There is no job.

Israeli officials welcomed Trump's choice of ambassador.

Far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who advocates for the annexation of settlements in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, praised Huckabee in an article on X.

Settlement official Smotrich wrote of Huckabee: As a constant and loyal friend of the State of Israel and supporter of the settlement enterprise in Judea and Samaria, who fought for many years for our State and our rights to all. parts of the Land of Israel, I have no doubt that we have won and that with it we will strengthen the security and strength of Israel and strengthen our hold in all its spaces.

New Foreign Minister Gideon Saar called Huckabee a long-time friend of Israel in an article on X and said he looked forward to working to strengthen ties between our peoples.

Israel's Ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, also congratulated Huckabee, saying, “I think he will be a great ambassador to Israel.” Dannon said Huckabee is very familiar with the facts on the ground and has visited Israel several times, including after the deadly Hamas attacks on October 7, 2023.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir also expressed his support. He posted Huckabees' name on X, followed by emojis of the American flag, a heart and an Israeli flag.

CNN's Lauren Izso, Dana Karni and Mick Krever contributed to this report.

