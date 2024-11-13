UK & Ireland's first ever TikTok Awards shortlist revealed and voting begins





Michelle Visage and Sugababes at inaugural event celebrating the UK and Ireland TikTok community

Last month, we announced the first TikTok Awards in the UK and Ireland together with Sky, Europe's leading media and entertainment company. These awards are our way of recognizing the amazing creators who invest their time and creativity to make the TikTok ecosystem truly unique.

Today we're revealing a list of award nominees that reflect the diverse creators who are succeeding on TikTok and inspiring the community every day. Tomorrow's sports icons, rising stars of the fashion and beauty industries, passionate foodies, and groundbreaking celebrities have all found a home on TikTok.

We also know that the TikTok Awards on Tuesday December 3rd will be hosted by internationally renowned TV personality, radio show host, artist and author Michelle Visage and will feature performances by the Sugababes, Breakthrough Artist nominees LeoStayTrill and Bimini. We are happy to announce this. TikTok stars Sarel and Charley Marlowe will serve as red carpet and traveling reporters.

Throughout the evening, there will be custom drinks courtesy of official beverage partner Pepsi MAX, behind-the-scenes content from creators and partners, and exclusive red carpet interviews with nominees. You can watch the entire event live from 8pm on our @TikTok_UK and @HelloSky accounts.

So, without further ado, it's time to reveal the list of TikTok Awards finalists. Because we hand over the power to decide the winner to the community!

TikTok Awards UK & Ireland Finalists 2024

Creator of the Year

Provided by Sky.

@jamesdoylefitness, @aame.p, @kyramaeturner6, @simonsquibb, @asherglean, @italianbach.

video of the year

@notorious_foodie, @makemeaoffer, @jayforeman, @iconicakes, @maisieisobel_, @itsmaddieclose.

Rising Star Creator of the Year

@dev_skehan, @thefashionnap, @ayoforthesoul, @georgethedop, @kimberleycumberbatch, @they.them.ri.

Breakthrough Artist of the Year

@jordanadetunji, @leostaytrill, @mylessmithuk, @nxdiamusic, @artemasaltalt, @rachelchinouriri.

A voice for change

@indiasasha, @kaynekawasaki, @thekingofchemo, @benjykusi, @becomingjude, @hipster_sunshine.

Education Creator of the Year

@mirendarosenberg, @big.manny1, @maxklymenko, @sophiasmithgaler, @thehistorygossip, @mattgreen.jgm.

Fashion and Beauty Creator of the Year Award

Introduced by Elf Cosmetics.

@simonescribes, @shakeel.murtaza, @yungalyy, @amelia.liana, @uchjn, @iamcharlotteolivia.

Entertainment Creator of the Year

Provided by Sky.

@meggghughes, @steppingthroughfilm, @stells_press, @theclassicmanny, @zeewhatidid, @nicholas_flannery.

Sports Creator of the Year

Provided by Sky Sports.

@confusedindiangirl, @luciecolebeck, @lifeofbradz, @johnnellis_, @liljr_ltd, @charlierugby_.

Food Creator of the Year

This product is provided by Lidl.

@cripandip, @boredoflunch, @bignibblescooks, @whatwilly, @johnnykyunghwo, @seemagetsbaked.

Travel Creator of the Year

@joshuanueva, @live_thedash, @kelseyinlondon, @travellingtuesdays, @kellyprincewright, @handluggageonly.

High Quality Content Creator of the Year

Provided by Adobe Express.

@yorkshire.fossils, @history_with_amy, @tempahtime, @pintofplane, @thep00lguy, @dr.karanr.

Here's how to participate:

Please vote. The TikTok Awards voting hub is now open. Search for ‘TikTok Awards’ in-app to learn more and vote. You can only vote through the TikTok app! Full terms and conditions can be found here.

Join the conversation on TikTok. Share who you'll vote for using the hashtag #TikTokAwardsUKIE!

Watch the awards. Want to join the community and celebrate? You can watch the full event on TikTok LIVE on @TikTok_UK from 8pm on 3 December.

Are you new to TikTok and want to take a look at #TikTokAwardsUKIE? Getting involved couldn't be easier. Download the app for free through the Apple App Store, Google Play, or Amazon.

