Abu Ghraib: US defense contractor to pay $42 million to former Iraqi detainees for role in torture at notorious prison

A federal jury on Tuesday awarded a total of $42 million to three Iraqi men who endured torture at Baghdad's Abu Ghraib prison more than two decades ago, holding a U.S. government contractor responsible for his contribution. to these abuses.

The ruling follows a lawsuit filed on behalf of former detainees in 2008 against Virginia-based defense company CACI Premier Technology Inc., according to a news release from the Center for Constitutional Rights, the organization representing the plaintiffs.

The plaintiffs alleged that the company was hired by the U.S. government after the U.S. invasion of Iraq to provide interrogation services at Abu Ghraib, a U.S. military detention center where Iraqi detainees were brutally tortured. .

The plaintiffs, Suhail Al Shimari, a college principal, Asaad Zubae, a fruit seller, and Salah Al-Ejaili, a journalist, were each awarded $3 million in compensatory damages and $11 million in punitive damages , according to the press release and court documents.

Victory is not reserved for the three plaintiffs in this case against a company, Al-Ejaili said in the statement. The victory is a shining light for all those who have been oppressed and a strong warning to any company or entrepreneur practicing different forms of torture or abuse.

The plaintiffs alleged that CACI violated international law by deploying guards who tortured prisoners, according to the statement.

Over 16 years, the company tried to have the case dismissed more than 20 times before it went to trial for the first time in April. The company's lawyer blamed the abuse cases on U.S. military police, whom he called a handful of bad apples during his opening statements at the time.

The case was retried in recent weeks after the jury failed to reach a unanimous decision earlier this year.

CNN has contacted CACI for comment. The company released a statement expressing its disappointment with the verdict and its intention to appeal, the Associated Press reported.

Reports of widespread mistreatment and abuse at Abu Ghraib came to light more than 20 years ago, when leaked photographs showed detainees stripped naked, tied by leashes and posing in human pyramids.

During the April trial, Al-Ejaili, who sought asylum in Sweden, recalled suffering humiliation, beatings and psychological torture under blinding lights and loud music that made it virtually impossible to sleep.

It's the first time survivors of the U.S. government's post-9/11 torture regime have testified in a courtroom, the Center for Constitutional Rights said, calling the result historic.

