What Trump's choices tell us about his plans for the second term

Trump chose Rep. Elise Stefanik, who has criticized China in the past, as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

A week after Donald Trump won a second term in the White House, the contours of his new presidency are beginning to take shape.

The president-elect announced nearly a dozen appointments, first steps toward strengthening his White House staff and key government departments. He also made comments in the media and on social media, outlining what his priorities will be when he takes office in January, with a particular focus on immigration and foreign policy.

After a sometimes chaotic start to his first term, Trump is setting the stage for his next administration with a more clearly defined plan — and a staff ready to implement it.

Here's a look at what we've learned so far.

A tough immigration team in place

Some of Trump's recently revealed appointments suggest the president-elect's campaign promise to deport millions of undocumented migrants living in the United States is not an exaggeration.

Stephen Miller, Trump's close adviser and speechwriter since 2015, is Trump's choice for deputy chief of staff for policy at the White House. It will likely shape any plans for mass deportations – and reduce illegal and legal immigration. During Trump's first term, Miller helped craft some of the administration's toughest immigration policies.

Thomas Homan, acting director of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency during Trump's first term, supported the president's policy of separating undocumented families detained at the U.S.-Mexico border. Now he's back with an even broader portfolio, as Trump's immigration czar.

I will lead the largest deportation force this country has ever seen, Homan said at a conservative conference in July.

Critics have warned that Trump's mass deportation plan could cost more than $300 billion. However, in an interview with NBC News last week, the president-elect said cost was not an issue.

When people killed and murdered, when drug lords destroyed countries, and now they are going to return to those countries because they are not staying here, he said. There is no price tag.

Chinese falcons take flight

Many conservatives believe that China poses the greatest threat to continued U.S. global dominance, both economically and militarily. While Trump has been more circumspect, limiting most of his criticism of China to the trade realm, he is filling his foreign policy team with harsh criticism of China.

The president-elect has chosen Florida Congressman Mike Waltz, a retired Army colonel, as national security adviser, in a key foreign policy position within the White House. Waltz said the United States was engaged in a Cold War with China and was one of the first members of Congress to call for a U.S. boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

In October, Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, Trump's pick as U.S. ambassador to the U.N., accused China of blatant and malicious interference in the election, amid reports that Chinese-backed hackers had attempted to gather information from the former president's phones.

While Trump has yet to formally announce his pick for secretary of state, Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, another China hawk, appears to be the leading contender for the top diplomatic post. In 2020, Rubio was sanctioned by the Chinese government after pushing for measures aimed at punishing the country for its crackdown on pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong.

Relations between the United States and China were often difficult during Trump's first term, amid trade disputes and the Covid pandemic. The Biden administration, which maintained many of Trump's tariffs on China and imposed new ones, has only calmed the waters somewhat. It now appears that the next Trump administration will pick up where the previous one left off.

Musk's new role

While the list of Trump political appointees grows, there is another group that remains small and extremely influential.

Elon Musk, the world's richest man, has a full-time presence at Trump's transition headquarters at Mar-a-Lago. According to media reports, he advises the president-elect on cabinet nominees and even participated in a conversation between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky last week.

On Tuesday evening, Trump announced that he was tasking Musk with working with tech entrepreneur and former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy in a “department of government effectiveness” tasked with identifying further budget cuts.

Musk has regularly voiced his political views on his social media platform X, including endorsing Florida Sen. Rick Scott's bid for Senate Majority Speaker.

Musk's political action committee has spent about $200 million to help Trump's presidential campaign, and he vows to continue funding the group's efforts to advance the president-elect's agenda and help Republican candidates in upcoming elections in Congress.

Meanwhile, it remains to be seen where Robert F Kennedy Jr, another key figure, will land. Trump said he plans to give the former Democrat and vaccine skeptic, who abandoned his independent bid and backed the Republican, a role in making America healthy again.

He wants to do certain things and he's going to let him do it, Trump said in his election victory speech.

Prioritize presidential power over Congress

As Trump takes office, Republicans control the Senate and could still take over the House, albeit by a slim margin. However, the president-elect's early actions suggest he is more concerned with exercising his presidential power than working with the legislature.

Last week, he posted on social media that Senate Republican leaders should clear the way for more nominations during the presidential recess, allowing him to fill top administration positions without Senate approval when Congress is not in session. The move would strengthen presidential power by undermining the chamber's constitutional role to advise and approve political appointments.

Meanwhile, the president-elect continues to chip away at those narrow congressional majorities. Senators who ascend to administrative positions can be quickly replaced by appointment by the governor of their home state. But any House vacancies, like those created by the departures of Stefanik and Waltz, require special elections that can take months to plan.

Some Trump advisers, including Musk, have warned that the president-elect could endanger his legislative agenda if he eliminates too many Republicans from the chambers.

Even in the best of times, congressional legislation takes time, effort, and compromise. Executive action, such as new immigration enforcement measures, can be achieved with the stroke of a presidential pen.

Trump's actions indicate that he is, at least for now, more focused on the latter.

Rewarding Loyalists

Trump has only just begun filling the thousands of jobs that will open up with a new presidential administration, not counting the senior career officials he said he would replace.

In 2016, as a newcomer to politics, he had to rely on more establishment Republicans for key roles. This time, he has a host of potential candidates with a proven track record of supporting him, and after eight years, Trump loyalists are the Republican establishment.

On Tuesday, Trump named South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem as secretary of homeland security and Fox News host and conservative author Pete Hegseth as secretary of defense.

The latter has been particularly controversial, given his lack of experience in the sprawling US military bureaucracy and his penchant for inflammatory remarks. For Trump, however, outsider status and willingness to address hot-button cultural issues are a strength, not a flaw.

And above all, Hegseth and Noem have been fierce defenders of Trump from the start.

Some of Trump's other picks, like Rubio and Stefanik, criticized Trump early in his first presidential bid, but have now spent years demonstrating that their harsh words are a thing of the past.

Rubio, who ran for president against Trump in 2016, may still have White House ambitions, however. Trump often appeared bitter toward appointees who seemed drawn into the spotlight during his first term, and even the warmest relationships could sour.

Trump may be emphasizing loyalty with his first announcements to his staff, but government pressure will ultimately reveal whether his second four years in office will be any different than the first.

