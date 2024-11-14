US opens missile base in northern Poland | Military News





Part of NATO's broader missile shield, the base could ease concerns about European security once Trump takes office.

The United States has opened a new missile base in northern Poland, which the Kremlin has criticized as an attempt to contain Russia by moving American military infrastructure closer to its borders.

Located in the town of Redzikowo, near the Baltic coast, the large base officially inaugurated on Wednesday has been under construction since the 2000s.

As Poland seeks to reassure its citizens of NATO's commitment to their security following Donald Trump's presidential election victory, it said the base demonstrated its military alliance with Washington remained strong, whoever is president in the White House.

The base is about 250 km (155 miles) from the Russian enclave of Kaliningrad.

On November 13, we will open the Redzikowo missile defense base.

When it comes to security and foreign policy, Polish political elites remain united.

The alliance is strong, regardless of who governs in Warsaw and Washington. pic.twitter.com/nHOVgC8XqV

Ministry of Foreign Affairs (@PolandMFA) November 12, 2024

It took time, but this construction proves the geostrategic resolve of the United States, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said Tuesday in a video posted on the social media platform X.

Polish President Andrzej Duda, a conservative who has emphasized his warm ties with Trump, was expected to attend the opening ceremony alongside NATO representatives.

The Kremlin said the deployment of the missile defense system in Poland showed that U.S. military infrastructure was advancing toward our borders in an attempt to contain Russia militarily.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov warned on Wednesday that Russia would take steps to ensure parity in response, although he did not specify what these would be.

Of course, this requires the adoption of appropriate measures to maintain parity, Peskov told journalists, according to Russia's official TASS news agency.

Trump's past criticism has unsettled some NATO members, as he has promised that the United States, under his leadership, would not defend countries that do not invest enough in defense.

As the NATO country that spends the most on defense relative to the size of its economy, Poland maintains that it has nothing to worry about.

Preparing for Trump

The Redzikowo base is part of a broader NATO missile shield, called Aegis Ashore, which the military alliance says can intercept short- and medium-range ballistic missiles.

Other key elements of the shield include a second site in Romania, U.S. Navy destroyers based in the Spanish port of Rota and an early warning radar in the town of Kurecik in Turkey.

Russia had already described the base in Poland as a threat in 2007, when it was still in planning.

NATO says the shield is purely defensive.

Military sources told the Reuters news agency that the Polish system could only be used against missiles fired from the Middle East and that the radar would need a change of direction to intercept Russian projectiles, a procedure complex involving policy change.

Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said on Monday that the shield's range needed to be expanded, something Warsaw would discuss with NATO and the United States.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte was due to meet Duda and Prime Minister Donald Tusk in Warsaw on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with NATO, European Union and Ukrainian officials to discuss increased support for Ukraine ahead of Trump's return to office. White House, fearing it would jeopardize future aid.

The United States will continue to strengthen everything it does for Ukraine to ensure it can defend itself effectively against this Russian aggression, Blinken told reporters at NATO headquarters.

Trump criticized President Joe Biden's administration for providing Ukraine with tens of billions of dollars in aid and pledged to quickly end the conflict, without saying how. Ukraine's international supporters fear that a hastily reached settlement will mainly favor Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/11/13/us-opens-missile-base-in-northern-poland The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos