Republicans claim US House of Representatives, claim trio of election victories | US Election News 2024





The Republican Party won enough seats to retain control of the House of Representatives, cementing its dominant position in the 2024 US elections.

The Associated Press news agency announced that the party had reached the key threshold of 218 seats, out of a total of 435, on Wednesday evening.

(Al Jazeera)

Victory in the House not only gives Republicans leadership of both chambers of Congress, but it also ensures that the party holds influence over all major branches of government.

In the November 5 general election, Republican leader and former President Donald Trump also won the White House with a large majority, campaigning on an America-focused agenda.

And thanks to the justices appointed during Trump's last term, the Supreme Court has a supermajority of six votes to three in favor of conservatives.

We are united, determined and ready to implement the America First agenda, House Speaker Mike Johnson wrote on social media earlier today, ahead of the announcement.

The AP is often used as a benchmark for election coverage because it does not publish projections: it only calls a race when there is no conceivable path to victory for rival candidates or parties.

While many elections, including the battle for the presidency, were called hours after polls closed on Election Day, the fight for control of the House took more than a week to decide.

This is due to the large number of seats at stake and the tight nature of some individual races.

Every two years, the 435 seats in the House are up for re-election. This stands in stark contrast to Congress' upper house, the Senate, where terms last six years and only a third of senators are up for re-election at any given time.

As House races unfold across the country, individual states' election laws and protocols have also contributed to delays in counting results.

Some states, like California, send mail-in ballots to all registered voters. Sorting returned ballots can take a long time.

California also offers same-day registration to vote for those who miss the deadline to apply. Voters can cast provisional ballots until authorities can verify a person's eligibility to vote. The ballot is only counted after that.

Meanwhile, in states like Arizona and California, officials spend days after an election verifying voter signatures.

Races in both states helped push Republicans over the edge Wednesday night.

The contest that helped the party reach the magic number of 218 took place in Arizona's 6th Congressional District, where incumbent Juan Ciscomani defeated Democratic law professor Kirsten Engel.

Over the past two days, Republicans also won narrow victories to retain their seats in California's 41st and 22nd congressional districts. And a flipped seat in Colorado's 8th Congressional District helped propel Republicans forward.

Achieving an electoral trio by taking control of the House, Senate and White House opened the way for Republicans to potentially implement their party agenda, with little obstacle from the left.

But a winning trio is no guarantee against internal political struggles. Democrats previously held a winning trio from 2021 to 2023, but some policy priorities have been blocked by internal dissension, with some figures, like Arizona independent Kyrsten Sinema, going against party orthodoxy.

The Senate flipped from Democratic to Republican control the night after the November 5 election. Republicans, meanwhile, had already flipped the House in the 2022 midterm elections.

On Wednesday, Republicans voted to retain Rep. Johnson in his role as Speaker of the House.

It's a new day in America, Mr. Johnson said at a news conference Wednesday, offering his version of a slogan made famous by the late Republican President Ronald Reagan.

Johnson added that Trump addressed Republican lawmakers, likening the president-elect's remarks to a pep rally.

Everyone feels very confident, very encouraged for the days to come, he said. And he gave us a very inspiring message. He spoke about the importance of maintaining unity and standing with this leadership team moving forward.

