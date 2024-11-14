OpenAI to outline plans for US AI strategy and alliance to compete with China





In this photo illustration, the OpenAI logo is displayed on a mobile phone screen along with a photo of Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI.

Didem Menté | Anadolu | Getty Images

OpenAI's “official plan for US AI infrastructure” involves artificial intelligence economic zones, leveraging the US Navy's nuclear power experience and government projects funded by private investors, according to a document seen by CNBC, which the company plans to present Wednesday in Washington, DC.

The draft also outlines a North American AI alliance to rival Chinese initiatives and a National Transmission Highway Act “as ambitious as the National Interstate and Defense Highway Act of 1956.”

In the paper, OpenAI describes a promising future for AI, calling it “a technology as fundamental as electricity, and promising similarly distributed access and benefits.” The company wrote that investments in American AI would lead to tens of thousands of jobs, GDP growth, a modernized grid including nuclear power, a new cluster of chip manufacturing facilities and billions investment dollars from global funds.

Now that Donald Trump is president-elect, OpenAI has made clear its intention to work with the new administration on AI policy, and the company's presentation Wednesday outlined its plans.

Trump plans to repeal President Biden's executive order on AI, according to his campaign platform, saying it “hampers AI innovation and imposes radical left-wing ideas on the development of this technology” and that “Instead, Republicans support AI development rooted in free speech and human flourishing.

OpenAI's presentation describes AI economic zones co-created by state and federal governments “to incentivize states to accelerate permitting and approvals for AI infrastructure.” The company plans to build new solar panels and wind farms and license the use of unused nuclear reactors.

“States that provide grants or other support to companies launching infrastructure projects could require that a portion of the new computing be made available to their public universities to create AI research labs and technology hubs. development aligned with their key business sectors,” OpenAI wrote.

OpenAI also wrote that it is planning a “National Transportation Highway Act” that could increase electricity, fiber optic connectivity and the construction of natural gas pipelines. The company wrote that it needed “new authorities and funding to unlock transportation planning, permitting and payment” and that existing procedures are not keeping pace with AI-driven demand.

The plans state: “The government can encourage private investors to finance high-cost energy infrastructure projects through commitments to purchase energy and other means that reduce credit risk. »

A North American AI Alliance and Investments in More U.S. Data Centers

OpenAI also plans a North American AI alliance among Western countries that could eventually expand to a global network, such as a “Gulf Cooperation Council with the United Arab Emirates and others in this region.”

The company also outlined its vision for nuclear power, writing that although China “has built as much nuclear capacity in 10 years as the United States did in 40,” the U.S. Navy operates about 100 small modular reactors (SMRs). to power naval submarines, and leveraging the Navy's expertise could lead to the construction of more civilian SMRs.

OpenAI's infrastructure plan aligns with what Chris Lehane, OpenAI's head of global policy, told CNBC in a recent interview. He sees the Midwest and Southwest as potential core areas for AI investments.

“Areas of the country that have been 'left behind,' as we move into the digital age, where much of the economy, and particularly economic benefit, is concentrated on both coasts… regions like the Midwest and the Southwest are going to be the “types of places where you have the land and the ability to build wind farms and solar installations, and potentially realize some of the energy transition, can potentially realize nuclear facilities,” Lehane said.

Infrastructure, Lehane explained, depends on the United States maintaining a lead over China in AI.

“[In] Kansas and Iowa, which have a huge amount of agricultural data, are looking at creating a data center,” Lehane said. “A gigawatt, which is a lot, takes, you know, 200 to 250 megawatts, or a quarter of that, and do something with their public university systems to create an LLM or an agriculture-based inference model that would really serve their community but also make it a center for agricultural AI.

Lehane cited an estimate that the United States will need 50 gigawatts of energy by 2030 to meet the needs of the AI ​​industry and compete with China, especially when the country has approved 20 reactors nuclear weapons over the last two years and 11 more for next year.

“We have no choice,” Lehane said. “We have to compete with that.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2024/11/13/openai-to-present-plans-for-us-ai-strategy-and-an-alliance-to-compete-with-china.html

