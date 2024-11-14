Biden administration plans to triple US nuclear capacity by 2050





Listen to the article 5 min This audio is generated automatically. Please let us know if you have any comments. Dive Brief: The Biden-Harris administration on Tuesday outlined a roadmap to at least triple U.S. nuclear power generation capacity by 2050 by deploying 200 GW of net new capacity from newly built reactors, in restarting inactive reactors for economic reasons and increasing the power of energy production equipment in existing nuclear power plants. The detailed plan envisions 35 GW of new nuclear capacity in operation or under construction in the United States by 2035, as the industry accelerates to a sustained deployment pace of 15 GW per year by 2040. The plan highlights the extraordinary support for nuclear energy from the Biden administration and bipartisan lawmakers, while handing the new administration a road map of what needs to be achieved with existing tools, they said. said Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman, global energy industry leader and partner, Elina Teplinsky, who participated in the roadmap's stakeholder engagement process. Dive overview:

Last year, the United States was among 25 signatories to the Triple Nuclear Energy Declaration, an ambitious goal to triple global nuclear energy production from 2020 to 2050.

The Biden-Harris Administration's Triple Nuclear Energy Declaration and roadmap specifically reference the goal of achieving a net-zero emissions economy by 2050. The president-elect's official campaign policy platform Donald Trump has promised to unleash energy production from all sources, including nuclear power. , but makes no mention of a net zero emissions target for 2050.

Although his first administration largely supported the nuclear industry, Trump has not publicly commented on the new framework.

The framework is essentially a collection of ongoing programs and actions based on existing authorities, combined with a roadmap of actions needed to achieve the objectives. [but] does not identify existing gaps or make suggestions for new tools, Teplinsky said. That will be left to the new administration.

Critics of the U.S. nuclear industry were quick to voice their opposition to the road map.

Environment America Executive Director Lisa Frank said in a statement that the plan risks toxic meltdowns, destroyed landscapes and contaminated drinking water. U.S. PIRG Energy and Utilities Program Director Abe Scarr in a separate statement called nuclear power dangerous, expensive and a distraction from cheaper, safer options like solar power and said his expansion [waste] time and resources.

The Biden-Harris Roadmap builds on existing efforts by the Department of Energy, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, the Department of Defense and other agencies by outlining actions the U.S. government can take, in the framework of existing statutory authorities to develop nuclear energy, in collaboration with the private sector. of the sector and electricity customers, the administration announced Tuesday.

The roadmap aims to increase U.S. nuclear capacity through the construction of new large gigawatt-scale reactors, small modular reactors with individual power generation capacities between 50 MW and 500 MW, and micro reactors producing 50 MWe each or less. It also plans to expand and expand existing reactors, through license renewals, power increases and restarting recently decommissioned reactors.

Other pillars of the roadmap include improved licensing and permitting, workforce development, supply chain development for nuclear fuel and reactor components as well as management of spent fuel. This year's landmark legislation, Accelerating Deployment of Versatile, Advanced Nuclear for Clean Energy Act, authorized new funding and imposed various official measures or actions to streamline NRC permitting processes, establish new domestic nuclear fuel supplies and expand the U.S. nuclear workforce.

Experts say resuming reactor operations is likely only feasible at a handful of recently decommissioned U.S. nuclear plants, including the 601-MW Duane Arnold Nuclear Power Plant in Iowa. Holtec International's 800 MW Palisades plant is still on track to restart in Michigan next fall, while Constellation Energy recently announced plans to restart the first 835 MW unit at Three Mile Island by 2028 in Pennsylvania.

The roadmap indicates that existing nuclear power plant sites offer a significant potential deployment path for new large reactors. Existing nuclear sites could accommodate up to 60 GW of new large reactor capacity and up to 95 GW of capacity from advanced small reactors, the DOE said in a September report.

Additionally, the retired coal plant sites examined in the report could accommodate up to 174 GW of additional new reactor capacity, the DOE said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.utilitydive.com/news/biden-administration-plan-to-triple-us-nuclear-energy-capacity-by-2050/732807/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos