U.S. Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights Announces Resolution of Title IX Sexual Harassment Investigation in Owasso Public Schools, Oklahoma

The U.S. Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights (OCR) today announced that Owasso, Oklahoma Public Schools has reached an agreement to remedy violations of Title IX of the Education Act of 1972 regarding sexual harassment in their schools.

Sexual harassment prohibited under the Department's Title IX regulations as amended in 2020 includes undesirable conduct on the basis of sex determined by a reasonable person to be so severe, pervasive, and objectively offensive that it effectively denies a person equal access to the beneficiary's educational program or activity. Following an investigation, OCR determined that the district had a pattern of handling student sexual harassment reports informally and inadequately.

OCR identified repeated instances over a three-year period in which district staff received notice of potential sexual harassment, but district staff did not explain the process for filing a complaint under IX nor promptly contacted a complainant to discuss the availability of supports, such as counseling or schedule changes. The 2020 Title IX regulations require school districts to follow these procedures after receiving notice of conduct that may constitute sexual harassment. These district failures to respond to a notice of sexual harassment related to reports received:

That a teacher harassed female students on social networks by sending them more than 130 messages describing their physical appearance and asking them, among other things, to photograph them, That a very young elementary school student was the victim of repeated harassing comments described as sexual in nature, That a male student repeatedly hit and made unwelcome sexual comments to a sixth-grade student at school and on the school bus, and, That several students were subjected to repeated sexual insults, harassment and physical attacks.

The district did not even take the actions required by the 2020 Title IX regulations in February 2024 after a district student committed suicide following an altercation in the Owasso High School bathroom. As a result, OCR found that the district's pattern of inconsistent responses to reports it received of sexual harassment, rarely responding under Title IX or not responding at all, reached a level where the The district's response to reports of sexual harassment from some families was deliberately indifferent to student civilians. rights.

Notably, the district has only conducted two formal Title IX investigations in the past three school years and has been able to produce only limited records to OCR regarding these two matters. OCR determined that the district violated Title IX by failing to adopt a grievance procedure containing the basic requirements listed in 34 CFR 106.45(b) and by failing to fulfill the title's recordkeeping obligations. IX of the District, as required by 34 CFR 106.45(b)(10)(ii).

Owasso students and their families have not benefited from their school district's fair and equitable review process guaranteed to them under Title IX; In the worst cases, some students were discriminated against. Congress has long guaranteed that they will not face discrimination in school, said Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights Catherine E. Lhamon. The district signed a robust agreement to ensure that students who attend the district's school will receive their rights under Title IX, including the right to file a complaint, know and receive support services tailored to their needs. needs and benefit from federal non-discrimination. protection when they are victims of harassment.

The resolution agreement commits the district to:

Contact parents of students affected by sexual harassment in the district to inform them of the procedure for filing a Title IX complaint and the availability of supports; Issue a public anti-harassment and non-discrimination statement to the district community; Review and, if necessary, revise its Title IX policies to ensure compliance with Title IX requirements regarding sex discrimination, including sexual harassment; Providing Title IX training to district staff and students, including the full scope of its coverage of sexual harassment; Conduct a climate survey on sexual harassment in the district; Review all sexual harassment complaints received over the past three school years and an audit of all complaints received over the next two school years to ensure the district addresses all complaints in accordance with Title IX; andDevelop and implement a recordkeeping system that adequately and accurately documents and maintains all records required by Title IX.

The resolution letter to Owasso Public Schools and resolution agreement are available on the OCR website.

