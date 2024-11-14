US regulators plan to investigate Microsoft's cloud business





The Federal Trade Commission is preparing to launch an investigation into anticompetitive practices at Microsoft's cloud computing business, as the U.S. regulator continues to pursue Big Tech in the final weeks of Joe Biden's presidency.

The FTC is looking into allegations that Microsoft is abusing its market power in productivity software by imposing punitive licensing terms to prevent customers from moving their data from its Azure cloud service to competing platforms, according to people with direct knowledge of the subject.

Tactics being examined include a substantial increase in subscription fees for those who leave, high exit fees and alleged compatibility of Office 365 products with competing clouds, they added.

The FTC has not yet formally requested documents or other information from Microsoft as part of the investigation, the sources said.

A move to challenge Microsoft's cloud business practices would mark the latest offensive against big tech by FTC Chair Lina Khan, who has focused her tenure on aggressively chipping away at the monopoly powers of companies like Meta and Amazon.

Khan, who has become the public enemy of most Wall Street dealmakers, is expected to be replaced after President-elect Donald Trump enters the White House next year.

While Khan's successor may not take such a tough stance, potential competitors are expected to continue targeting the big tech companies that have drawn the ire of both parties in Washington. The Republican Party has accused online platforms of censoring conservative voices.

The decision to launch a formal investigation reportedly comes after the FTC sought input from industry stakeholders and the public on the business practices of cloud computing providers. Results from November last year found that most responses raised concerns about competition, the agency said at the time, including software licensing practices that limit the ability to use certain software in the ecosystems of other cloud providers.

The FTC also highlighted fees charged to users transferring data from certain cloud systems and minimum spend contracts, which offer discounts to businesses in exchange for a set level of spending.

Microsoft has also drawn the attention of international regulators to similar issues. Britain's Competition and Markets Authority is investigating Microsoft and Amazon after its counterpart Ofcom found customers were complaining about being tied to a single supplier, which offers exclusivity discounts and charges high exit fees to exit.

In the EU, Microsoft avoided a formal investigation into its cloud operations after reaching a multimillion-dollar deal with a group of competing cloud providers in July.

In 2022, the FTC filed a lawsuit to block Microsoft's $75 billion acquisition of video game maker Activision Blizzard over concerns that the deal would harm competitors to its Xbox consoles and gaming business. cloud. A federal court rejected an FTC blockade attempt, which is under appeal. A revised version of the agreement was meanwhile closed last year after it was cleared by the UK CMA.

Since its inception 20 years ago, cloud infrastructure and services have become one of big tech's most lucrative lines of business, with companies outsourcing their data storage and online computing. More recently, this situation has been reinforced by the demand for processing power to train and run artificial intelligence models.

Spending on cloud services has soared to $561 billion in 2023 and market researcher Gartner predicts it will reach $675 billion this year and $825 billion in 2025. Microsoft has about 20% market share in the global cloud market, behind leader Amazon Web Services which has 31 percent, but almost double the size of Google Cloud at 12 percent.

There is fierce rivalry between the trio and smaller suppliers. Last month, Microsoft accused Google of running parallel campaigns aimed at weakening its standing with regulators by secretly funding hostile lobbying groups.

Microsoft also alleged that Google tried to derail its deal with EU cloud providers by offering them $500 million in cash and credit to reject its deal and continue litigation.

The FTC and Microsoft declined to comment.

