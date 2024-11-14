The Met Office has delivered its verdict on reports the UK will be hit by -16C freezes and snow.





The Met Office has concluded reports of freezing temperatures of minus 16 degrees Celsius and heavy snowfall across the UK.

Forecasters acknowledged the possibility of snow starting this weekend as Arctic air moves south, affecting northern highlands for the first time.

Various weather maps have shown significant snowfall across the UK from November 20 to 23, but the Met Office has maintained a more moderate outlook, meaning winter weather is approaching but the likelihood of snow falling in populated areas remains low. I confirmed that.

The agency's latest long-term forecast predicts frequent winter showers, particularly along northern and coastal areas exposed to strong northwest winds.

There could be some wintry weather, but the Met Office has suggested temperatures could drop as low as -16 degrees Celsius.

“High pressure, which has been primarily responsible for dry weather throughout this week, will roll back into the Atlantic as we approach the weekend,” said Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Mark Sidaway.

He explained: “In addition to increased rainfall, which could be heavy at times on Sunday, temperatures will also drop, particularly in Scotland, as a northerly airflow develops, bringing colder Arctic air to some northern areas.”

Sidaway added: “These changes will initially bring the potential for snow to the northern highlands from Sunday, with gusty winds also a potential hazard.”

But he also urged people to keep checking the latest forecasts, warning there could be warnings of winter danger later in the weekend.

Latest developments:

Temperatures are set to drop.

A Met Office spokesperson told GB News that parts of the country are likely to see winter risk (snow, sleet and some winds) next week, but it is not as certain as some headlines say.

“Temperatures are expected to fall below average next week, but most daytime temperatures are expected to remain below freezing, with some overnight temperatures expected to remain below freezing but below -16C.

“Looking further out to November 23, there are signs that temperatures may return to above average at times, particularly in central and southern regions.

“But this still has a long way to go and there is still a lot of uncertainty in the forecast at this time.”

Temperatures are expected to drop significantly across the UK, with some areas likely to see lows as low as -1C by November 20, according to Met Office maps.

The Bureau of Meteorology's long-term forecast for November 18-27 shows snowfall is likely to fall to low levels, especially in northern areas.

Many inland areas may experience dry conditions with extended periods of clear weather, especially in areas sheltered from northwesterly wind flows.

“It will be cold wherever overnight frost occurs,” the Met Office warned, noting that strong winds would significantly reduce perceived temperatures. There are signs things could get less cold later in the period as airflow builds further west.

