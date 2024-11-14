



A closely watched survey shows that as demand rises and fewer properties enter the rental market, prices are expected to rise for renters already under pressure from record increases.

Landlord instructions, which indicate landlords are letting properties out for rent, saw their net balance fall to minus 29% in the three months to October, according to the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors.

The figure is down from minus 17 last quarter and is the weakest reading since 2021.

The index tracks the difference between surveyors reporting expansions and declines in landlords making their properties available for rent.

Rics president Tina Paillet said data showed tenants were under pressure due to limited supply of rental properties and rising rents.

Tenant demand was at 19 per cent, continuing its strength for most of the past three years, according to Rics index data released on Thursday.

The mismatch between market supply and demand has led to a higher net balance, with 33% of surveyors expecting rental prices to rise in the next quarter, indicating strong price growth.

She added that the immediate increase in stamp duty for landlords acquiring rental properties announced in the Budget could increase supply for homebuyers.

But the policy would also make it more difficult to address the severe shortage of rental housing, she said.

Annual rent growth peaked at 9.2% in March, the highest since records began in 2015. It eased slightly to 8.4% in September, according to separate official figures released last month.

Rising demand has accelerated the rise in rental prices as more households turn to the rental market against a backdrop of increasingly expensive mortgages.

At the same time, landlords are facing higher interest rates and costs, putting pressure on their bottom lines.

Mortgage rates have fallen from last summer's highs, supporting a recovery in the property market, but renters remain under pressure.

Rent for new rentals was 30% of tenants' gross income in September, the highest since data began in 2017, according to figures from property data company PriceHubble released by the Office for National Statistics in October.

Neil Foster, partner at estate agency Hadrian Property Partners, said: “Rental inventory continues to decline, putting further upward pressure on rent levels.”

Where Westminster's ivory tower residents expect most of their private tenants to live is a mystery! He added:

House prices continued to rise, according to the Rics survey, with the index reporting a net balance of 16% in October, up from 11% in September and 0% in August.

The increase in inquiries from new buyers supported the rise in house prices, and relative indicators showed that net balances in October were 12%, showing expansion for the fourth consecutive month.

