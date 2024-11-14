Tennessee governor supports Trump's plan to abolish the U.S. Department of Education





Sign up for Chalkbeat Tennessee's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on statewide education policy and Memphis-Shelby County schools.

Gov. Bill Lee said Wednesday he would welcome closing the U.S. Department of Education under President-elect Donald Trump's administration, adding that states could better decide how to spend federal dollars on students.

I believe Tennessee would be more capable than the federal government of devising a strategy for spending federal dollars in Tennessee, Lee told reporters when asked about that prospect.

We know Tennessee. We know our children. We know the needs here much better than the bureaucracy in Washington, D.C., Lee said.

The Republican governors' comments come as Trump assembles his Cabinet after defeating Vice President Kamala Harris last week to win a second term. As of Wednesday, he had not announced his choice to become US Secretary of Education.

During his campaign, Trump said one of his first acts as president would be to close the Department of Education and bring education back to the states. The Republican Party platform also calls for closing the federal agency, as does the conservative Heritage Foundations Project 2025.

Tennessee's governor called dismantling the agency, created under a 1979 federal law during President Jimmy Carter's administration, a good idea.

I think the federal bureaucracy that was incorporated into the Department of Education starting in 1979 created exactly that: a bureaucracy, Lee said.

Tennessee has a model for spending federal funds

Trump did not provide a detailed plan for what would happen to federal funding or particular programs if the U.S. Department of Education was shut down, a move that would require an act of Congress.

Lee suggested that education funding could be distributed to states in the same way that Tennessee negotiated a Medicaid block grant waiver program with the first Trump administration, giving the state government more control over the way he spends money.

We saved Tennesseans a billion dollars in taxpayer money over four years, Lee said, and we shared the savings with the federal government.

Federal funds typically make up about one-tenth of the state K-12 budget. For Tennessee, that's about $1.8 billion distributed to local districts for its public schools, most of which support students from low-income families, English language learners and those with disabilities.

Lee said Tennessee will continue to spend that money to support its neediest students.

I think Tennessee is incredibly capable of figuring out how to spend the money to take care of children with disabilities, to take care of children who live in sparse populations or with English as a second language, he said.

Asked about federal agencies' enforcement of civil rights protections, which some say may be up to the U.S. Department of Justice, Lee said the state would also have a role to play in that work.

The complaint process could and still does, Lee said. We would make sure that happens in this state.

Critics question state's commitment to special student groups

Tennessee does not have a very good record of providing education and care for its students who need significant additional support.

For example, it was one of several states that once had laws excluding children with disabilities from public schools. The premise was that these children would not benefit from a public school education. Before the passage of a 1975 federal law establishing the right to public education for children with disabilities, only one in five children attended a public school.

Recently, the Tennessee Disability Coalition gave the state a grade of D on its annual performance scorecard that includes educational services.

Students with disabilities make up an important part of Tennessee's public education system.

About one-tenth of the state's public school students use an individualized education plan, or IEP, intended to ensure that the student receives specialized education and related services for their disability.

Federal laws protecting students with disabilities would remain in effect even if the Department of Education disappeared, but it's unclear how enforcement would work or what would happen to funding. The authors of Project 2025 suggested that the funding be transformed into something resembling a voucher and given to families.

Federal education funding hotly debated in Tennessee

Tennessee has gone further than any other state in recent history in exploring its relationship with the federal government.

A year ago, after House Speaker Cameron Sexton suggested that Tennessee should study the idea, a legislative task force spent months studying the feasibility of saying no to federal dollars.

Citing the testing mandates, Sexton had complained about federal strings attached to those dollars. And the governor expressed support for the panels' work and complained about federal overreach.

But some critics said the bigger problem is the U.S. Department of Education's role in enforcing students' civil rights protections guaranteed by the Constitution.

Ultimately, members of the Senate and House disagreed on their findings and issued separate recommendations. The Senate report highlighted the risks of the unprecedented decision to reject federal funding, while the House report recommended taking incremental steps to further explore the idea. Nothing specific happened in the months that followed.

Sen. Raumesh Akbari, a Memphis Democrat who served on the panel, said the Senate's findings should give the governor pause.

There are reasons why the U.S. Department of Education works to ensure that all children have the opportunity to receive a public education and have their civil rights protected, Akbari said.

She pointed out that school segregation existed less than 75 years ago across the country.

It is unthinkable that we would move away from these very sacred and important protections, not only regarding race but also gender, children with special needs, the disabled community, Akbari said.

Alexza Barajas Clark, who leads the advocacy group EdTrust in Tennessee, said the federal government's role in education is to level the playing field for all students, especially those from rural communities and families low-income or with a disability.

Let's not lose sight of the issues, Clark said. The student is at the center of every educational policy decision.

Marta Aldrich is a senior correspondent covering the Statehouse for Chalkbeat Tennessee. Contact her at [email protected].

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.chalkbeat.org/tennessee/2024/11/14/trump-should-close-us-education-department-gov-bill-lee/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos