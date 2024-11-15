Is the couple who married at First Sight in England in 2024 still together?





Married At First Sight did not perform well in matches. The 2024 series is off to an explosive start, perhaps at the expense of pairing choices.

Surprisingly, Alex and Holly reunited romantically at the peak of the E4 dating show after they dramatically went off the rails. News of their reunion comes as the final couple chooses to stick or twist on screen during their vow renewal ceremony.

With marriages no longer legally binding in the British series, Seddons family team partner Catherine Hancock explains what this means. She told Yahoo: “Both people can easily get out of their relationship and go back to their old lives without having to file in court. They don't have to go through divorce proceedings.”

In the real world, she explained, “Once you're married, if you want to end your marriage, you'll either have to get a divorce (you can't start that process until you've been married for a year) or annul the marriage.”

“You can apply for an annulment at any time after your marriage, but on very specific grounds. The most likely one for people in the program is that the marriage was never consummated.”

So what happened to this couple?

Lacey and Nathan 'Split'

Lacey and Nathan agreed to stay together until the end of Married At First Sight UK. (Channel 4)

In an emotional vow renewal, Lacey and Nathan declared their love for each other “to the stars and back.” The story behind the scenes, where the couple reportedly split for good after testing their relationship in the outside world, tells a different story. The Sun reports that Lacey and Nathan's romance has “fizzled out”.

On screen, the newlyweds got off to an awkward start, with Nathan saying “wow” as he mistook Lacey's twin sister Paige for his new bride. Later, when the groom told the bride that he wanted to hear how “beautiful” or “wonderful” she was, the bride said, “You look great.” We all blushed.

Communication was clearly a major issue for the couple at the start of their journey, but Nathan sparked a change when he opened up to Lacey about his attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and how it was affecting his relationship. Lacey was understanding because her twin, Paige, also has ADHD and has been a pillar of support for him throughout the process.

The pair, who grew closer, told each other they loved each other as cameras rolled for the series. The homestay was a success and Lacey's mother and sister also approved of the match. This was especially heartbreaking because Lacey's mom cried when Nathan joked that her cooking was terrible when he tried to feed her vegetarian chicken fajitas.

Lacey and Nathan were still together when their reunion scenes were filmed, but after a few weeks it was reported that they decided to call time on their romance. Social media has been buzzing about them being together and showing pictures of them looking loved-up on the show, but there are no pictures of them together outside of MAFS UK.

Yahoo reached out to Lacey and Nathan's representatives, as well as Married At First Sight's bosses.

Amy and Luke's marriage is over.

Amy wore black to her vow renewal with Luke on Married At First Sight UK. (Channel 4)

Amy and Luke told very different stories on Married At First Sight. The end of their paths comes in a vow renewal scene this week, which sparked a huge conversation online about the words Amy chose in her speech.

In dramatic scenes, Amy announced their marriage was “done, dead, dead” in a brutal vow renewal ceremony, dashing Luke's hopes that the couple would be able to continue their relationship in the outside world.

The participants, who were introduced as latecomers, went through a difficult journey even though they truly liked each other. Amy said “honesty” was most important to her on their wedding day, but Luke ended up telling a few white lies to avoid upsetting her.

It was a nightmare during the homestay when Luke insulted Amy's “musty” bedroom and her more natural appearance in throwback photos. The worst moment was when the groom told the bride's friends that he was a “single man” and took off his ring. To be fair to Luke, Amy told his friends that he was Buff's former butler, and he felt humiliated.

Their relationship also had plenty of funny moments, like Luke couldn't stop licking the sausage dog despite Amy's protests. Otherwise, you'll end up wondering why they stayed on the show for so long.

Polly and Adam break up.

Adam stormed off as MAFS UK renewed their vows with Polly. (Channel 4)

Adam stormed off during his vow renewal with Polly and didn't even share his thoughts in the episode.

At the wedding, the barber told his wife's best friend Alfie that he usually dates “unrealistic brunettes”, which immediately raised concerns about whether their marriage had any chance of working. The show's dating experts convinced him to be less sleazy and give their romance a chance to blossom.

Despite their efforts, the couple's biggest problem seems to be their differing opinions on intimacy and PDA. When Adam claimed to have seen Polly's “calmer” side during their home stay, he felt their relationship had the potential to work, but it wasn't meant to be. In the experiment, they clashed while surrounded by other couples.

The final dinner party marked the end of their relationship when Polly called Adam a “narcissist” in front of the group. Polly lashed out at Adam when they reunited to renew their vows, but he had had enough and refused to share what he had written. The reunion was a fireworks display with Adam wearing Polly's red wine after their explosive confrontation.

Sasha and Ross break up

Sacha and Ross pictured at the MAFS UK vow renewal. (Channel 4)

Sacha decided to go outside and stay in tears with her husband Ross. They were together while two reunion episodes were filmed. Their insistence was on moving, but Ross texted Sacha to say he would be moving to be with her but would spend the weekend in Manchester to be with his daughter Blue.

Their split happened off-screen. The two made no secret of their discord, which undoubtedly led to their breakup. Ross wasn't even trying to keep it a secret, posting about his new girlfriend on Instagram while the series was playing on screen. Now his Instagram also includes her name, Magdalena. This led to reports of a split before this week's reunion episode.

Before the final four, everyone else throughout Married at First Sight broke up.

Married at First Sight concludes with its final reunion episode on Thursday at 9pm on E4.

