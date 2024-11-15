How vulnerable is the UK to Trumpnomics?





British Prime Minister Rachel Reeves doesn't want to speculate or jump to conclusions about what Donald Trump's election means for the British economy.

It is a very important trade relationship for the UK and the US as well, she told the Financial Times. We want to grow it like it has grown in recent years.

But even if Britain's dependence on services shields it from the worst of the new tariffs, the country remains vulnerable to global shocks to trade, business confidence and bond markets, economists say.

What are the risks to the UK?

During his presidential campaign, President Trump warned that he would impose tariffs of 60% on Chinese imports and 10-20% on products from other countries.

Because the UK is a relatively small and open economy, it is particularly vulnerable to changes in import prices. The EU is the UK's largest overall trading partner, but the US tops the list of countries when it comes to purchasing British goods and services.

Some content could not be loaded. Check your Internet connection or browser settings.

But analysts argue Britain should be less exposed to Trump's wrath than countries with large trade surpluses with the United States, including China, Germany and Mexico.

According to official US statistics, the US had a trade surplus with the UK, including a trade surplus in goods of $8.2 billion in the January-September period. However, partly due to export accounting differences in the Channel Islands, the UK reported a trade surplus with the US.

What happens when new tariffs come in?

If the UK is hit by US tariffs, vocal and economically sensitive industries will be affected. According to official figures, the UK exported around 8.2 billion units of medicines, 7.5 billion units of cars and 5.3 billion units of mechanical generators in the 12 months to the end of June 2024.

Some content could not be loaded. Check your Internet connection or browser settings.

Nonetheless, data from the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development shows that the share of all UK goods exports to the US will be relatively low at around 14% in 2023, compared with more than 70% for Canada and Mexico. .

The EU accounts for more than 40% of UK exports of goods and services and around half of goods exports. Michael Saunders, a former Bank of England interest rate setter now at Oxford Economics, said the UK would not be at the forefront of countries hit by US tariffs. The UK is less vulnerable.

He added that the inflationary impact of trade tensions would be alleviated if Britain did not impose retaliatory tariffs on the US.

Some content could not be loaded. Check your Internet connection or browser settings.

Deutsche Bank concluded that the UK was not among the top 20 countries most likely to be affected by trade tariffs, based on calculations that took into account the importance of the US as a trading partner and the country's openness to trade.

UK exports to the US account for just 2% of GDP. So even assuming the 10% tariff increase is fully implemented, the UK's GDP impact would be closer to 0.2% at best, said Alan Monks, an economist at JP Morgan.

What else does Britain sell to the US?

The UK is the world's second largest exporter of services after the United States, accounting for around 7% of global services exports. The UK will be hoping these don't get caught up in Trump's protectionist rush.

According to official statistics, Britain's services exports hit a record high last year, accounting for more than half of total exports. This figure is much larger than Germany's roughly one-fifth.

Some content could not be loaded. Check your Internet connection or browser settings.

Services exports to the economy account for around 18% of the UK's GDP, the largest share of any G7 country, around twice that of Germany and three times that of Italy and Canada.

Elliott Jordan-Doak, an economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said the UK would see little direct impact from US import tariffs. But the direct impact of President Trump's tariffs is only the beginning.

What are the wider risks?

An IMF analysis says global growth could be hit if President Trump presses ahead with his trade plans despite the exact details of his tariff proposals being unclear.

A trade war between the US and its key partners could have a major impact on EU export powerhouses such as Germany, which could have a knock-on effect on the UK economy.

Christian Keller, an economist at Barclays, warned that the uncertainty caused by the specter of tariffs would have a negative impact on investment and, more generally, on confidence levels in Europe even before the tariffs take effect, which is not expected until the second half of 2025. Maybe not.

suggestion

The German economy is at risk of U.S. tariffs due to its large manufacturing sector. After contracting slightly this year, it is expected to grow just 0.6% in 2025, according to data compiled by Consensus Economics.

The IMF modeled the combination of retaliatory tariffs, a 10-year extension of President Trump's 2017 tax cuts, declining net migration and rising global borrowing costs. The forecast for global economic output next year warned that it would take a 0.8% hit and by 1.3% in 2026.

What about other U.S. policies?

Trump has pledged to not only extend tax cuts passed during his first term, but also push for new cuts in corporate tax rates and lower individual-level earnings from overtime pay, tips and pensions. He also wants to deport millions of undocumented immigrants.

Some content could not be loaded. Check your Internet connection or browser settings.

A pre-election analysis by the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget predicted that if President Trump implements his proposals, the federal debt would increase by $7.5 trillion within 10 years.

This increases the likelihood that bond market investors will be spooked by US fiscal easing and associated inflation risks. If this happens, there could be a risk of contagion to other financially vulnerable countries, including the UK, said Sushil Wadhwani, a former BoE policymaker.

He said bond market watchdogs could turn their attention to us because they looked at U.S. Treasury bonds first. As a small, open economy, we cannot protect ourselves from problems occurring globally.

Additional reporting by George Parker

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/4fa2cd64-afcd-41cc-876b-2ec0f094c39d The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos