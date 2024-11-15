



Apple is facing nearly three billion lawsuits over claims it broke competition laws by effectively tying millions of British consumers to cloud storage services at tear-off prices.

Which side is the legal action being filed against? Consumer groups have claimed that if the measure is successful, around 40 million Apple customers in the UK could be eligible for an average payout of $70 each.

But which one did Apple say it rejected? We will vigorously defend ourselves against any legal claims.

A similar lawsuit was filed against Apple in the United States in March of this year regarding this issue, but has not yet been concluded.

any? It instructed an international law firm and said the class action involves all UK consumers who have paid for iCloud services since October 1, 2015.

Built into all Apple devices, iCloud is the American technology company's cloud storage service that keeps your photos, files, and other data safe online so they can be backed up and used when needed.

Users can get 5GB of storage for free, but you'll have to pay to get more, with plans ranging from 99p per month to 54.99p per month. Last year, plan prices rose by up to 29%, an increase described by some media outlets as a shocking price increase affecting millions of people.

Which one? The legal claim was brought before the Competition Appeal Tribunal, a UK specialist judicial body that decides cases involving competition or economic regulation issues.

The suit alleged that Apple violated UK competition law by giving preferential treatment to its iCloud storage service, thereby forcing customers using Apple devices to use iCloud.

Apple's iOS mobile operating system is proprietary, and it is Apple's duty not to use that dominance to gain an unfair advantage in related markets, such as the cloud storage market, he said.

any? Apple said it encouraged users to sign up for iCloud while also making it difficult to use alternative providers. This is because Apple does not allow customers to store or back up their entire phone data through third-party providers.

Consumer groups have also argued that consumers are overcharged due to a lack of competition.

Monthly iCloud subscription fees for UK consumers will increase by 20% to 29% in June 2023.

any? It is seeking damages for all affected Apple users and said individual consumers could end up owing an average of $70, depending on how long they paid for the service during that period.

Consumer groups are making use of the so-called Opt-Out collective action regime introduced by the Consumer Rights Act 2015. Under this scheme, organizations can represent consumers, many of whom are alleged to have been harmed. Everyone who qualifies will automatically be included in your claim unless they choose to opt out.

any? Litigation Capital Management, a leading provider of dispute finance, instructed law firm Willkie Farr & Gallagher on the funded claim. But which one? Apple said it is urging it to resolve the claims without litigation by returning money to consumers and opening up iOS to allow users to make real choices about cloud services.

Anabel Hoult, CEO of the consumer group, said: We believe Apple customers owe nearly $3 billion.

Apple said in a statement: Our users do not need to use iCloud and many use various third-party alternatives for data storage.

We're also working hard to make data transfer to iCloud or other services as easy as possible. We reject any suggestion that iCloud's practices are anti-competitive and will vigorously defend against any legal claims otherwise.

The company said nearly 50% of customers neither need nor pay for an iCloud+ subscription. The 6TB monthly plan costs $26.99, while Protons charges $33.28, he said, adding that the pricing is similar to other cloud storage providers.

