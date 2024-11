U.S. News Ranked These Mass Schools Among the Best in the State

Schools Several hard-hit Greater Boston districts earned top marks in the new rankings of Massachusetts elementary and secondary schools. The Lawrence School in Brookline is among the top 10 middle schools in Massachusetts, according to new U.S. News & World Report rankings. Pat Greenhouse/Boston Globe Staff, File

U.S. News & World Report's 2025 elementary and secondary school rankings are here, and several hard-hit Greater Boston districts earned top marks in Massachusetts.

Weston and Belmont claim the top two elementary schools in the state, while Brookline and Boston Latin School, still at the top of the list, lead the pack for middle schools.

The rankings are based on publicly available data from the U.S. Department of Education, according to U.S. News & World Report.

“The ranking methodology focused on state assessments of students who had mastered or exceeded proficiency in math and reading/language arts, while taking into account students' backgrounds and achievement in core subjects” , explained the publication in a press release. “Student-teacher ratios are applied to break ties in the overall grade. »

The 2025 rankings offer parents a way to see how schools are providing a high-quality education and preparing students for the future, LaMont Jones, U.S. News' senior education editor, said in a statement.

“Data allows families and communities to advocate for their children’s education,” Jones said. “Research continues to indicate that students’ academic performance at these early levels is an important factor in their success in high school and beyond. »

The 10 Best Elementary Schools in Massachusetts Woodland Elementary School, Weston Mary Lee Burbank Elementary School, Belmont Swallow Union Elementary School, Groton-Dunstable John D. Hardy Elementary School, Wellesley Benjamin G. Brown School, Somerville Ward Elementary School, Newton Mason-Rice Elementary School, Newton Hunnewell Elementary School, Wellesley Spring Street School, Shrewsbury Albert S. Woodward Memorial School, Southborough, Top 10 Middle Schools in Massachusetts Pierce School, Brookline Boston Latin School Jonas Clarke Middle School, Lexington William Diamond Middle School, Lexington Lawrence School, Brookline Winthrop L. Chenery Middle School, Belmont High Rock School, Needham Weston Middle School Blanchard Middle School, Westford Lincoln School, Brookline

Abby Patkin is a general assignment reporter whose work covers transit, crime, healthcare and everything in between.

