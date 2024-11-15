



Prime Minister Rachel Reeves and Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey have joined forces to call on Britain to rebuild its relationship with the EU, amid concerns about a possible transatlantic trade war with US President-elect Donald Trump.

In a highly unusual move, Reeves and Bailey used their keynote speech at a Mansion House dinner on Thursday to warn of the economic damage from Brexit and the need for improved trade relations with the EU.

We face structural challenges, including those caused by Brexit, Reeves told City of London godfathers. We will not overturn Brexit or re-enter the single market or customs union, but we must reset our relationship.

The BoE governor emphasized that Brexit-related trade barriers with the EU were hampering the UK's potential growth.

The impact on trade appears to be more for goods than services, he said. But it highlights why we must be vigilant and welcome the opportunity to rebuild our relationship while respecting the decisions of the British people.

Bailey did not mention Trump directly, but said, “Things are currently clouded by geopolitical shocks and widespread disruption in the global economy.”

The joint intervention comes as Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer prepares to negotiate improved UK trade terms with the EU next year, including veterinary trade and mutual recognition of professional qualifications to improve food flows.

Reeves said he hopes President Trump will not overlook America's threat of global tariffs on its trading partners and will continue to support free and open trade.

But the prospect of the UK's trade with the EU and the US being disrupted simultaneously would be a serious setback.

The Prime Minister said the United States was the most important destination for trade in financial services and that there was great potential to deepen the two countries' economic ties in areas such as emerging technologies.

Meanwhile, Reeves has told city regulators to raise risks in Britain's financial services sector, arguing that regulations put in place after the 2008 banking collapse are too harsh and are stifling growth.

She said she wanted financial services to foster growth, sending a clear message to the watchdog: Britain regulated risk, but not growth.

The prime minister, who has faced fierce criticism from British businesses over his $40 billion tax hike budget, has sought to convince executives that he has a growth strategy. Her speech included a series of financial services reforms, particularly in the pensions sector.

Reeves sent a remittance letter Thursday to five major city regulators telling them to focus on growth.

She said the UK would continue to maintain high standards but argued that the regulatory system's efforts to eliminate risk were holding back the economy.

It went too far, she said, and in some cases had unintended consequences that we need to address now. Trump's successful campaign promises also included a promise to deregulate the United States.

Reeves allies have argued that Britain's financial services are in a much stronger position than before the 2008 collapse and that the prime minister is prepared to take more risks.

She has particular concerns about the burden imposed by regulatory certification schemes on bank staff below senior management.

Under this regime, banks must check a number of employees in risk-taking positions to ensure they are suitable for their roles and record this in a public register.

The Prime Minister said the government would consult on a new system with a more balanced approach to reducing costs so businesses could focus on growth.

Lawyers expect the system to be narrowed to include fewer people with reporting requirements.

Regulators from the Financial Conduct Authority and the Bank of England's Prudential Regulation Authority have already scaled back a number of post-2008 rules, scrapping bank bonus caps and relaxing Basel capital requirement rules for the sector. It responded to the political call to support growth by doing so.

Some regulatory experts argue that political pressure on watchdogs to promote growth risks conflicting with their primary goal of maintaining a safe and stable financial system.

Romin Dabir, a partner in financial regulation at law firm Reed Smith, said watchdogs risk being caught between a rock and a hard place.

Dabir added that when the next financial scandal occurs, politicians are likely to criticize regulators for falling asleep at the wheel.

Reeves also announced other reforms, including the creation of digital gilts, modernizing consumer relief for the financial services sector and consultation on a new framework for captive insurers, entities set up by companies to cover their own risks.

The Prime Minister also promised a financial services growth and competitiveness strategy for next year, focusing on five key areas: fintech, sustainable finance, asset management and wholesale services, insurance and reinsurance, and capital markets.

Additional reporting by Ian Smithin London

