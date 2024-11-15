Matt Gaetz would oversee US prisons as AG. He thinks El Salvador's harsh prisons are a model





As he stood in the echoing prison lobby, Matt Gaetz seemed impressed.

There is much more discipline at this prison than at many prisons in the United States, said Gaetz, then a congressman now heralded as President-elect Donald Trump's choice for U.S. attorney general.

It was July, and Gaetz, who will oversee the Federal Bureau of Prisons if he becomes attorney general, was visiting El Salvador's notorious Terrorism Containment Center (Cecot), where gang leaders and murderers are locked up and are never released.

The prison is a concrete manifestation of the hard line of Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele, who is often chastised by human rights groups for flouting norms but widely credited in his country for restoring safety to the streets.

This is the solution for El Salvador, Gaetz added, in a video published by Bukele. We believe that good ideas in El Salvador actually carry weight and can go places and help other people be safe, hopeful and prosperous.

Last month, CNN was the first major U.S. news organization to gain access to Cecot during a private tour, touring the newly constructed fortress where convicts and some men still on trial spend 23 hours a day in group cells dark, eating a bland dish without meat. diet and spend just 30 minutes a day exercising or attending Bible classes.

This is part of Bukele's upstart transformation in El Salvador that he achieved by shaking up the system, giving law enforcement new powers under a continuing state of emergency, bringing in his candidates to the Supreme Court, and then asking that Supreme Court to allow him to run for office. a previously unconstitutional second term. Bukele is well aware of the emotions he stirs up both positive and negative and has dubbed himself the world's coolest dictator and now the philosopher king in his X-rated bio.

Trump at times both praised and denounced Bukele while in the White House. He praised cooperation with El Salvador's new leader, but became critical once out of power and focused on immigration, saying Bukele was sending criminals to the United States. .

But Gaetz seems to be a die-hard fan. He told Time Magazine that he considered Bukele a kindred spirit, and the two men greeted each other warmly as Gaetz led other members of Congress into Bukele's office during the July visit. The trip came just a month after Gaetz, Donald Trump Jr. and others traveled to Bukele's second inauguration.

Gaetz founded a congressional caucus in El Salvador with Democratic Rep. Vicente Gonzalez of Texas in July in a rare moment of bipartisanship.

In announcing the new group in the House of Representatives, Gaetz said: With the inspiration of El Salvador's astonishing transformation, the great American rejuvenation can also become a reality, so that we can experience a triumphant return to security and of the prosperity that we once inspired. others.

Should he face interviews and a Senate confirmation hearing for attorney general, Gaetz may well be asked about his thoughts on Bukele's approach to crime and criminal justice and how which could influence his position as attorney general. The United States might even suggest that the Salvadoran model be tested in Central and South America, where violence and instability push many migrants toward the relative safety and prosperity of the United States, even though there would likely have strong opposition inside and outside these countries.

Last week, even as the State Department lowered its travel advisories for El Salvador, citing a significant reduction in crime, it also warned that Bukeles' state of emergency allowed authorities to arrest anyone suspected of gang activity and suspended several constitutional rights.

The Salvadoran president wasted no time congratulating Gaetz on his selection as Trumps AG's pick, posting on X I knew you were destined to do great things, my friend.

