Britain will today hold talks with Poland on a new prison relocation deal to free up more space in overcrowded prisons, LBC can reveal.

Justice Minister Ponsonby will leave the country today to sign a new memorandum of understanding with Poland on criminal justice and express support for the rule of law.

Government sources told LBC that the Ministry of Justice will meet today to explore the possibility of an Albanian-style prison transfer deal that would allow Polish criminals to serve their sentences abroad.

A previous Albania deal would have seen 200 Albanian nationals serving sentences of more than four years in prisons in England and Wales returned to see out the remainder of their sentences in Albanian prisons.

The cash was also to be used to help modernize prisons in Albania.

It has been reported that about 30 people have been dispatched there so far.

Poland has not been keen on concluding a strengthened agreement in the past, but there are hopes that a change in governments on both sides could provide a new perspective on the issue.

The UK has 110 prisoner transfer agreements with other countries, but some are mandatory and others require the consent of prisoners.

The government could see Britain replicating a similar deal to the $4 million deal it signed with Albania, which paid criminals $30 a day to serve the remainder of their sentences overseas.

The former police minister could not answer whether he knew how full Britain's prisons were when he was in government.

There are more than 10,500 foreign criminals serving time in prison in the UK, equivalent to 12% of the prison population, and it costs $40,000 per prisoner per year to keep them behind bars.

“It is no secret that our prisons are full and it is right to look at all options to free up space, including removing as many foreign criminals as possible,” one government source said.

Another insider said: We have a template ready to use for the Albania deal and even if we paid it like we did in that deal, it would still be cheaper than doing it here.

The highest nationality of foreign offenders serving sentences in UK prisons is Albania, accounting for around one in 50 offenders (1,200), followed by Poland with around 850 and Romania with around 750.

But insiders warn this will not be a quick solution to Britain's prison crisis.

The move comes after ministers approved the early release of two sets of offenders earlier this year, freeing 2,800 prisoners as they criticized the Tory legacy for failing to tackle the problem.

Capacity is expected to fall short again in the middle of next year, and officials are concerned that sentences for some of those involved in riots across Britain last summer are expected to go to court in the new year.

The sentencing review, led by former Attorney General David Gauke, is expected to look at a range of options to increase capabilities.

Attorney General: Punishment must be expanded outside of prisons

One option on the table that ministers are considering is abolishing short-term sentences of less than six months or a year, previously floated under the Conservatives but quietly scrapped.

And the Attorney General wants to strengthen community sentences and use more technology and tags instead of prison.

There are also plans for Texas-style reforms that would reduce sentences for inmates if they behave well, and review shorter sentences for female offenders.

A report is due to be reported to ministers in mid-spring.

