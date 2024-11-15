USA vs. Jamaica: Starting XI and Lineup Notes





ROSTER NOTESJamaica vs. USMNT2024-25 Concacaf Nations League Quarterfinals, First LegNov. 14, 2024National Stadium; Kingston, JamaicaPre-match coverage: 7:30 p.m. ET on TNT, truTV, Universo, Max, Peacock and Ftbol from Primera RadioKickoff: 8 p.m. ET on TNT, truTV, Universo, Max, Peacock and Ftbol from Primera RadioMedia social: @USMNT on X and Instagram; US Soccer on Facebook, the US Soccer app

Tonight, USMNT starting lineup against Jamaica: 1-Matt Turner; 22-Joe Scally, 4-Mark McKenzie, 13-Tim Ream (captain), 5-Antonee Robinson; 15-Johnny Cardoso, 18-Tanner Tessmann; 6-Yunus Musah, 8-Weston McKennie, 10-Christian Pulisic; 9-Ricardo Pepi

Subs: 16-Patrick Schulte, 21-Diego Kochen, 23-Zack Steffen, 2-Auston Trusty, 3-Chris Richards, 7-Alex Zendejas, 12-Miles Robinson, 14-Gianluca Busio, 17-Malik Tillman, 19-Cade Cowell, 20-Brandon Vazquez

Suspended: Tim WeahUnavailable: Brenden Aaronson, Aidan Morris

GAME NOTES | FIVE THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT JAMAICA

USMNT starting lineup numbers (including this game): Christian Pulisic (75), Tim Ream (64), Weston McKennie (57), Antonee Robinson (49), Matt Turner (48), Yunus Musah (44), Ricardo Pepi (32), Johnny Cardoso (18), Joe Scally (18), Mark McKenzie (16), Tanner Tessmann (5). Tonight, the USMNT starting lineup has an average age of 25 years, 328 days. The starting lineup has an average of 38 caps, including 22 in official competition. Midfielders Johnny Cardoso and Weston McKennie get their first caps under Mauricio Pochettino, while compatriot Tanner Tessmann and striker Ricardo Pepi get their first starts for the new USMNT manager. coach.McKennie wins 15th Concacaf Nations League appearance leading USMNT. He also holds the team lead with six total goals in the competition. Christian Pulisic celebrates his 75th cap, becoming the 33rd player to reach this mark for the USMNT. 13 Tim Ream captains the USMNT for the 13th time tonight. The United States is 8V-3D-1D when Ream wears the armband. Ricardo Pepi, Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson all earn their 10th appearances in 2024. This is the third calendar year that Robinson has earned double-digit caps (2021, 2022) and second year for Pepi (2023) and Ream (2019). The back four of Scally, McKenzie, Ream and Robinson start together for the second time, having already claimed a 2-0 victory over Panama last month in Austin, Texas. Midfielders Brenden Aaronson and Aidan Morris as well as striker Tim Weah are unavailable this evening. Aaronson experienced flu-like symptoms and did not travel to Jamaica. He is currently in St. Louis and will be joined by the team tomorrow. Aidan Morris suffered a sprained right knee in training and was ruled out of November's matches. Weah is serving the second of a two-match suspension for the red card he received against Panama in the Copa Amrica on June 27. Three starters scored against Jamaica. Pulisic scored twice and McKennie added the other goal in the United States' 3-1 victory in the Concacaf Gold Cup semifinals on July 3, 2019, in Nashville. Pepi scored both goals for the United States in a 2-0 victory in FIFA World Cup qualifying on October 7, 2021 in Austin. Eight starters appeared in the United States' last match against Jamaica, a 3-1 overtime victory in the Concacaf Nations League semifinals. March 21, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. Matt Turner, Joe Scally, Antonee Robinson, Yunus Musah, Weston McKennie and Christian Pulisic started the match, with Johnny Cardoso and Ricardo Pepi coming on the bench. Four starters appeared in the USMNT's last visit to Jamaica, a 1-1 draw at the World Cup. Cup Qualifying on November 16, 2021. Antonee Robinson, Yunus Musah and Ricardo Pepi started the match, with Christian Pulisic coming off the bench. The United States is 20W-3L-10L in 33 all-time meetings with Jamaica and 3W-1L-6L in away matches. The USMNT last won a match against Jamaica on June 7, 2013 during FIFA World Cup qualifying. In total, 24 of the 33 all-time matches between the United States and Jamaica have been decided by one goal or less. Juan Gabriel Calderon from Costa Rica is tonight's referee. He previously led the United States' 1-1 draw against Jamaica in FIFA World Cup qualifying on November 16, 2021.

