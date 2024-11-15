Republican Nick Begich moves closer to victory in the House of Representatives in Alaska





An election official counts absentee ballot envelopes at the Division of Elections Region II office in Anchorage, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024. (Bill Roth/DNA)

Republican candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives Nick Begich III moved closer to defeating Democratic Rep. Mary Peltola after 46,000 more ballots were counted in Alaska on Wednesday.

Begich was ahead by 10,133 votes before the vote count Tuesday. He now leads by 9,435 votes, or just over 3%.

More than 38,000 ballots were counted on Tuesday. Alaska Division of Elections Director Carol Beecher said an additional 8,580 ballots were counted Wednesday. According to the division, there remain more than 26,000 ballots to be counted.

State election officials opted to initially count only Alaskans' first-choice votes. If neither Begich nor Peltola gets more than 50%, then the winner would be decided by the state's ranked choice tabulation process on November 20.

Nick Begich arrives at the Election Night event at the Marriott Hotel in Anchorage, Tuesday, November 5, 2024. (Loren Holmes/DNA)

After Tuesday's count, Begich had 49.04%. Peltola had 45.86%. Alaska Independence Party candidate John Wayne Howe had 3.89 percent. Democrat Eric Hafner had 0.99%.

Spokespeople for the Begich and Peltola campaigns did not immediately respond Wednesday to requests for comment on Tuesday's vote count. Neither candidate has publicly reacted to the recently released results.

Rep. Mary Peltola, D-Alaska, greets supporters during election night, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, at the 49th State Brewing Company in Anchorage. (Loren Holmes/DNA)

Meanwhile, a ballot measure to repeal Alaska's ranked-choice voting and open primaries system is on track to pass. Wednesday's count saw the electoral system's supporters' deficit narrow, from 4,137 to 2,441 votes. The repeal effort leads with just under 1% of ballots counted.

[Updated full Alaska election results]

Tuesday's count saw some changes in key legislative elections, but no changes in leadership:

Anchorage Democratic Rep. Cliff Groh was ahead by 28 votes against former Republican Rep. David Nelson for a seat in the North Anchorage House. With more than 500 votes counted on Tuesday, Groh now leads by a measly 19 votes.

Fairbanks Democratic Sen. Scott Kawasaki leads his Republican challenger Leslie Hajdukovich by 351 votes after more than 2,000 ballots were counted Tuesday. Kawasaki led by 74 votes.

Democrat Ted Eischeid also widened his lead against Rep. Stanley Wright, R-Anchorage, for a Muldoon House seat. Eischeid now leads by more than 4%.

Election officials prepare to scan early voting ballots at the Division of Elections Region II office in Anchorage on Tuesday, November 12, 2024. (Bill Roth/DNA)

Despite the lack of clarity around the results, leaders of the Alaska House and Senate felt confident enough last week to announce that they had formed bipartisan coalitions in both legislative chambers .

Before Tuesday's count, three rural precincts in Alaska had not reported results. As of Wednesday, Atqasuk, a northern slope village of about 275 residents, was the only constituency that had not released any results from the Nov. 5 election.

Three western Alaska precincts had already shown strong support for third-party presidential candidates. After Tuesday's vote count, Aniak and Kipnuk now give Vice President Kamala Harris a comfortable lead in both villages.

At least two more ballot counts are scheduled for Friday and Nov. 20, the same day the ranked choice tabulation process is scheduled to take place.

Alaska Elections Wednesday Morning:

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

