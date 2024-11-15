Jack Smith plans to leave Justice Department before Trump takes office





Jack Smith, the special counsel who led two federal criminal cases against Donald Trump, is expected to leave the Justice Department before the president-elect takes office, reports CBS News, the BBC's US media partner.

This timing would allow Mr. Smith to leave his post without being fired by Trump or his eventual attorney general, CBS says, citing two people familiar with his plans.

If his exit goes as planned, Mr. Smith would leave without any of his criminal charges against Trump for the alleged improper hoarding of classified documents and an alleged attempt to interfere in the outcome of the 2020 election heading to trial.

His team is reportedly winding down its work, as Trump's election makes the files virtually complete.

A Trump-appointed Florida judge dismissed Trump's classified documents case in July, although the decision remains under appeal.

The election interference case is currently ongoing. But Justice Department procedure prohibits criminal charges against sitting presidents while they are in office.

Traditionally, special advocates issue a final report at the conclusion of their investigation, detailing the steps their investigation took and their conclusions on whether charges should be filed.

It is not yet clear whether Mr Smith will submit such a report to US Attorney General Merrick Garland and whether it will see the light of day before Trump takes office.

The Justice Department did not immediately respond to the BBC's request for comment.

Even if they do not directly result in legal action, special advocates' reports can have a significant impact on the public sphere if they are published.

Over the summer, for example, special counsel Robert Hur released a report on Joe Biden's retention of classified documents; The prosecutor's decision not to charge Biden was overshadowed by damaging revelations about Biden's age and mental acuity.

Mr. Smith has already released much of his evidence in Trump's election interference case in court filings.

Trump had pleaded not guilty in both cases and sought to portray the prosecutions as politically motivated.

Trump successfully argued before the U.S. Supreme Court that presidents have immunity from criminal prosecution for certain official acts performed while in office. The victory forced Mr. Smith to recalibrate his indictment, but also allowed him to file a raft of evidence to support his case.

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan gave Mr. Smith a Dec. 2 deadline to decide how to proceed.

Mr Smith's departure would mark Trump's legal triumphs over the US criminal justice system.

The president-elect was charged in four different criminal cases in 2023, only one of which went to trial in New York.

That case, involving a fraudulent attempt to conceal secret money payments to an adult film star, resulted in a conviction on 34 counts.

But Trump's election has thrown even that verdict into question, as his lawyers seek to overturn the conviction on the grounds that it violates presidential immunity and would interfere with his White House duties.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cnvj2gqn0zno The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos